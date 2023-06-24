Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly On Verge Of Completing Saudi Pro League Move

By Chris King • 24 June 2023 • 14:22

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly appears to be on the verge of completing a move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

According to a tweet this Saturday, June 24, for the respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Senegal international only has to pass his medical tests.

He wrote: “Understand Chelsea and Al Hilal have approved all contracts for the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi side. #CFC #AlHilal Koulibaly will complete medicals, sign the contract and then be unveiled this weekend as new Al Hilal player. Done deal, here we go confirmed”.

Should the deal go through then Koulibaly will join the exodus of stars from Stamford Bridge since Mauricio Pochettino took over from Frank Lampard.

He arrived in London from Serie A giants Napoli on July 16, 2022, in a deal believed to have been in the region of £33 million. His previous reputation as a top defender in Italy was never really replicated in the Premier League though.

Although born and raised by Senegalese parents in France, Koulibaly chose to play his international football for the African nation, despite the best efforts by the then-French coach, Didier Deschamps to convince him to represent Les Bleus.

Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta is also said to be heading out of the exit doors. The Spanish international full-back is thought to have spurned offers from the Middle East in favour of a move to Inter Milan in Italy.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted today: “César Azpilicueta, just waiting for Chelsea to give the green light to mutual termination of his contract. It’s the final step to let him leave the club immediately, up to the club #CFC Inter have agreed personal terms with Azpilicueta on two year deal waiting to sign soon”.

Pochettino has to trim the squad that he inherited in order to rebuild it for the upcoming season. Several big names have departed, including Portuguese star Joao Felix, who returned to his parent club, Atletico Madrid.

Mateo Kovacic is expected to join Manchester City in the next few days, while N’Golo Kante has already signed a deal to play in Saudi Arabia.