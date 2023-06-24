Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly On Verge Of Completing Saudi Pro League Move

By Chris King • 24 June 2023 • 14:22
Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium.
Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly appears to be on the verge of completing a move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.
According to a tweet this Saturday, June 24, for the respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Senegal international only has to pass his medical tests.
He wrote: “Understand Chelsea and Al Hilal have approved all contracts for the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi side. #CFC #AlHilal Koulibaly will complete medicals, sign the contract and then be unveiled this weekend as new Al Hilal player. Done deal, here we go confirmed”.
Understand Chelsea and Al Hilal have approved all contracts for the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi side. 🔵🇸🇦 #CFC #AlHilal
Koulibaly will complete medicals, sign the contract and then be unveiled this weekend as new Al Hilal player.
Done deal, here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/NsDGGgPUtp
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023
Understand Chelsea and Al Hilal have approved all contracts for the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi side. 🔵🇸🇦 #CFC #AlHilal
Koulibaly will complete medicals, sign the contract and then be unveiled this weekend as new Al Hilal player.
Done deal, here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/NsDGGgPUtp
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023
Should the deal go through then Koulibaly will join the exodus of stars from Stamford Bridge since Mauricio Pochettino took over from Frank Lampard.
He arrived in London from Serie A giants Napoli on July 16, 2022, in a deal believed to have been in the region of £33 million. His previous reputation as a top defender in Italy was never really replicated in the Premier League though.
Although born and raised by Senegalese parents in France, Koulibaly chose to play his international football for the African nation, despite the best efforts by the then-French coach, Didier Deschamps to convince him to represent Les Bleus.
Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta is also said to be heading out of the exit doors. The Spanish international full-back is thought to have spurned offers from the Middle East in favour of a move to Inter Milan in Italy.
Fabrizio Romano tweeted today: “César Azpilicueta, just waiting for Chelsea to give the green light to mutual termination of his contract. It’s the final step to let him leave the club immediately, up to the club #CFC Inter have agreed personal terms with Azpilicueta on two year deal waiting to sign soon”.
César Azpilicueta, just waiting for Chelsea to give the green light to mutual termination of his contract. It's the final step to let him leave the club immediately, up to the club 🔵 #CFC
Inter have agreed personal terms with Azpilicueta on two year deal waiting to sign soon. pic.twitter.com/axb7IIkrjj
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023
César Azpilicueta, just waiting for Chelsea to give the green light to mutual termination of his contract. It's the final step to let him leave the club immediately, up to the club 🔵 #CFC
Inter have agreed personal terms with Azpilicueta on two year deal waiting to sign soon. pic.twitter.com/axb7IIkrjj
Pochettino has to trim the squad that he inherited in order to rebuild it for the upcoming season. Several big names have departed, including Portuguese star Joao Felix, who returned to his parent club, Atletico Madrid.
Mateo Kovacic is expected to join Manchester City in the next few days, while N’Golo Kante has already signed a deal to play in Saudi Arabia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.