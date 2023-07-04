Liverpool Legend Completes His Move To Saudi Pro League Club Al Ahli

By Chris King • 04 July 2023 • 20:49

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Roberto Firminho completed his move from Liverpool to Al Alhi in Saudi Arabia this Tuesday, July 4.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the respected Sky Sports Germany journalist, the Brazilian legend has signed a deal that will keep him in the Middle East until at least 2026.

In a tweet, he wrote: ‘It’s a DONE DEAL now! Roberto #Firmino is a new player of Al Ahli. Medical completed today. Last details were clarified today. Contract until 2026′.

As a result, the striker joins the exodus of top players from the European leagues to ply their trade in Saudi Arabia. At some point during the season, Firminho will cross paths with another Reds legend, Steven Gerrard.

The former Kop idol and England star was also reported to have made the switch yesterday. He had been out of management since being fired by Aston Villa but is now going to be in charge of Al-Etiffaq.

Firminho had been on the Middle East shopping list for some time, so it doesn’t come as a big surprise that he finally make the move to the Kingdom.

He spent eight seasons at Anfield

After eight glorious years at Anfield, his contract expired at the end of June, making him a free agent. He became something of a cult hero among Liverpool fans.

They clearly idolised him, as was shown by the adulation he received from them on the final day of the season against Aston Villa, despite his sitting in the stands injured.

Firminho was part of Liverpool’s fearsome front three

During his time with the Reds, Firmonho made 360 appearances, registering a total of 109 goals and 71 assists. He formed part of the fearsome front three alongside Sadio Mane and Mo Salah when the club went on a 44-match unbeaten run between 2019 and 2020.

In the 2018 Champions League season, the three forwards racked up 29 goals one more than Real Madrid’s legendary lineup of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale, to set a new record for the tournament.