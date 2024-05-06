Crafty Mijas shows off

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Craftsmen and women shows off what Mijas can do
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
The Mijas Craft Association will now exhibit the works of its members in the Tourist Office of Mijas Pueblo. Every month, two craftsmen or craftswomen of the collective will be able to show their work in this space.
Humildad Ríos and Morena Villa are the first artists to participate in the initiative, showing their wooden and leather pieces, respectively, until May 30.
In addition to exhibiting their work, the craftsmen and craftswomen who have joined the initiative also offer visitors the opportunity to purchase and buy their work, “and the positive thing about being here at the Tourist Office is that this place has a huge traffic of people”, said the president of the Mijas Craft Association, Sonia Lekuona.
In addition, this collaboration between the Department of Tourism and the Mijas craft collective aims to promote the municipality as the epicentre of craftsmanship in Malaga, said the Councillor for Tourism Promotion of Mijas Town Council, Juan Carlos Maldonado.
The Mijas Craft Association currently has 33 members dedicated to 18 different traditional crafts, which reflects the fact that the craft sector continues to generate a lot of interest and is very much a tourist attraction.
