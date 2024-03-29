European Crafts Days in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 10:46

Crafts exhibition and market Photo: Facebook / Asociación de Artesanos de Mijas

Mijas is celebrating European craftwork from April 4 to 6 when more than a dozen craftsmen and women will show their work in a marquee set up in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña which will be open from 10am to 2pm each day.

For three days visitors to Mijas will have the opportunity to get to know the work of the artisans of the town. Among other handmade creations, there will be jewellery, painting, fashion, silverware, engravings, saddlery, stained glass and tile painting.

“In Mijas, as an area, we have a very high number of craftsmen and craftswomen who have participated every year, but this time the Town Hall is giving us its support and providing us with a marquee to publicise and promote local crafts”, explained Sonia Lekuona, president of the Mijas Craft Association.

Councillor for Culture, Commerce and Tourism Promotion, Juan Carlos Maldonado, said that, “in Mijas this day is special because of the importance of the association, what it does and, above all, the commercial and cultural expression that it represents”. The mayor said that this, “is the only craft association that remains in Malaga province, which shows that the interest in crafts in Mijas is very high and is why we have made the space available”.

The Mijas Craft Association already has more than 30 members from more than 20 different trades. “There are 33 of us and we now cover the whole province ” Lekuona said. “We have to take advantage of the window we have to the world with tourism to preserve this tradition through craftsmanship“, added Councillor for Tourism, Juan Carlos Cuevas Dawson.