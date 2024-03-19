Crafty Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 15:01

Craft market for Easter Photo: Facebook / Atenea Association

Torremolinos is holding a craft market for Easter. Around 15 craft stalls will be set up in the pedestrian area of Avenida Palma de Mallorca, on Thursday March 28 and Saturday March 30, from 10am to 3pm.

Those participating at this market are members of the Atenea Association of Craftsmen and Craftswomen of Torremolinos, an organisation that was created in July 2017 with the aim of organising itinerant craft markets in different parts of the town.

The products on sale are made from materials such as wool, wood, ceramics, wrought iron, leather, stone and fabrics, among others. Pieces that highlight the history, culture and traditions of the municipality through souvenirs and original creations.