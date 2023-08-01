Transfer News: Manchester City Eyeing Riyad Mahrez Replacement From Ligue 1

By Chris King • 01 August 2023 • 19:19

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

IT has been reported that treble-winners Manchester City have turned their attention to the Belgian international forward Jeremy Doku.

With Riyad Mahrez recently departing for the Saudi Pro League, Pep Guardiola has lost an influential player on the side of the pitch that the Algerian operated so well in.

Aged just 21, Doku has already notched 11 goals and 10 assists in 90 appearances for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes. He has also scored twice for Belgium while providing three assists in 14 international matches.

Doku is nicknamed the ‘Belgian Flash’

According to the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, City have an eye on the speedy winger dubbed the ‘Belgian Flash’.

Aston Villa have already seen a bid for Doku turned down. Liverpool are also known to have been monitoring his progress in France for several seasons.

Romano tweeted this Tuesday, August 1: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City now add Jeremy Doku to the list to replace Riyad Mahrez as new winger #MCFC Alongside Michael Olise (who’s in both City and Chelsea lists), Doku is one of the priority names being considered by Man City’.

Guardiola has insisted in recent interviews that he might not need to find a player to cover for Mahrez. He already has England star Phil Foden who is quite capable of playing out wide when asked to.

He is also thought to be interested in Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. The 21-year-old Crystal Palace star has attracted the attention of several clubs, including Chelsea, with his outstanding performances for the Eagles.

Palace have already lost Wilfried Zaha

Roy Hodgson might not be too keen to lose another top star after Wilfried Zaha’s recent departure to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

City have lost two top stars in this transfer window, with Ilkay Gundogan heading off to Barcelona, while 32-year-old Mahrez was tempted by a lucrative offer from Al-Ahli.

In a five-year spell at the Etihad, he bagged 78 goals in 236 appearances, including 59 assists. He also collected an impressive set of medals, including four Premiership titles, the FA Cup twice, three Carabao Cups, and the cherry on top, a Champions League win.