Transfer News: Manchester City Star Completes Switch To Saudi Pro League

By Chris King • 29 July 2023 • 0:06

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Riyad Mahrez has completed his move from treble-winners Manchester City to Al-Alhi in the Saudi Pro League.

The Algerian international striker and captain sealed a £30m this Friday, July 28, according to the respected football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: ‘Official, confirmed. Riyad Mahrez joins Al Ahli on permanent transfer from Man City for £30m fee #AlAhli Contract until June 2027, agreed days ago — deal finally sealed’.

Official, confirmed. Riyad Mahrez joins Al Ahli on permanent transfer from Man City for £30m fee 🚨🟢🇸🇦 #AlAhli Contract until June 2027, agreed days ago — deal finally sealed. pic.twitter.com/Lp2dQLHLpa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

The player posted a ‘thank you’ to the club and its fans on Twitter:

Al-Ahli welcomed their new player with a graphic posted on its official Twitter account.

In a five-year career with the Blues, Mahrez bagged 78 goals in a total of 236 appearances in all competitions, with 59 assists thrown in for good measure.

He accumulated a stunning array of 11 medals, including winning the Premier League four times, two FA Cups, three Carabao Cups, the Community Shield once, and the highlight, the Champions League last season.

Mahrez arrived at the Etihad Stadium in a £60m switch from Leicester City, making him the most expensive African footballer in history. He had already won the Premiership at the King Power Stadium with the Foxes.

Several big names have left the Etihad

His departure comes after City captain Ilkay Gundogan left to join La Liga giants Barcelona in Spain. Pep Guardiola has a habit of allowing top players to leave the club, as he proved when Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and the versatile Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko both left last Summer to join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Doubt still remains about the future of Portuguese star Bernardo Silva, who is being chased by several clubs. England full-back Kyle Walker is also known to be on the radar of Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

In the meantime, Guardiola has so far only brought in the Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in the latest transfer window.