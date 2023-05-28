Everton survive as Leeds United and Leicester City are consigned to the Championship

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 19:36

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

The final round of Premier League games this afternoon, Sunday, May 28, left three clubs hanging on the precipice and looking at Championship football next season.

All three of Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City had the bonus of playing at home in what for two of them would be their last day in the top flight for now.

Southampton already knew a few weeks ago that they would be playing in the lower league after finding themselves adrift at the foot of the table.

Everton faced Bournemouth at Goodison Park with a two-point advantage over the other two. They endured a nail-biting period of added time but in the end, Abdoulaye Doucoure was the hero, with his solitary goal earning the Toffees a stay of execution.

Over at Elland Road, Leeds were up against Tottenham knowing that they had to take all three points if they were to stand any chance of survival. An awful 1-4 defeat left Sam Allardyce and the Yorkshire club in the bottom three.

After Harry Kane bagged yet another goal after only two minutes, things were not looking good for the home side. Pedro Porro piled on the agony as he doubled the lead.

Jack Harrison gave Leeds a glimmer of hope after 69 minutes but then, up popped the England captain to bag his 30th goal of the season. Lucas Moura put the final nail in the coffin with a fine solo effort in his final game for the London club.

Leicester City had West Ham as their visitors with the London club recently escaping from the relegation zone to safety. Although Dean Smith’s men clawed their way to a 2-1 win, the Foxes were relegated due to Everton’s win.

Fans at the King Power Stadium held their breath when Harvey Barnes hit the back of the net. If other results were to go in their favour then Leicester would stay up on goal difference.

Word soon filtered through that Everton had scored and now only an equaliser at Goodison Park would save Leicester. Wout Faes headed a second goal for the home side but to no avail. West Ham finished the season in 14th after Pablo Fornals pulled one back.