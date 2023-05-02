Sam Allardyce to take over as Leeds United coach until the end of the season

By David Laycork • 02 May 2023 • 19:26

Sam Allardyce, who will become the new manager at Leeds United Credit: Egghead06/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Sam Allardyce will take over the managerial role at Leeds United until the end of the Premier League season, in their bid to avoid relegation.

Sam Allardyce has today, May 2, been appointed Leeds United Manager until the end of the season, replacing Javi Gracia as Leeds lurk just above the relegation zone.

With four games left to play, the first of which is against reigning champions and league leaders Manchester City, Allardyce has his work cut out for him.

After a hard-fought and swashbuckling battle to gain promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, in 2020, the club has gradually fallen out of contention in the English top flight.

With a recent run of managerial changes and the loss of key players to bigger clubs, they have been left floundering in the lower third of the Premier League and looking for ideas.

Transfer News Live reported on Twitter: “Sam Allardyce has agreed to become Leeds manager.”

🚨 Sam Allardyce has agreed to become Leeds manager. ✅ (Source: @MikeKeegan_DM) pic.twitter.com/1rdP46Vl73 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 2, 2023

Leeds United also have to face Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in their final few games of the season, meaning Allardyce will have to work particularly hard to win a supposed bonus of £1,000,000 if he can keep them from being relegated.

The news of Sam Allardyce’s appointment hasn’t resonated well with some Leeds United fans though. Some, like Simon Rix, better known as the bassist with The Kaiser Cheifs, don’t like the idea at all.

Rix, a huge Leeds fan, told BBC Radio Leeds’ Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast:

“If the plan is developing young footballers, to create value and things like that, to then get ‘Big Sam’ in to play very, very basic football to keep you up just feels like it must’ve gone so badly wrong,”

He added: “Staying up or going down, there’s a lot of work to be done. Everything’s broken. The players look broken. The non-playing staff look broken. The ownership looks broken… every element of the club looks broken.”

Allardyce, who was sacked after only 67 days as England manager back in 2017, having been caught in an undercover investigation explaining how to circumvent FA rules, might have a lot of work to do to convince Leeds fans.

But his primary goal is to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, and achieving this might go a long way to quietening dissenting voices.