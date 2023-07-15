Arsenal Finally Unveil A MASSIVE Piece Of Mikel Arteta’s Emirates Jigsaw

By Chris King • 15 July 2023 • 18:35

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

Declan Rice has finally been unveiled by Arsenal as their new signing, this Saturday, July 15.

In a tweet, the Gunners showed the 24-year-old in the Premier League club’s famous red and white shirt. The former West Ham captain will now start a new era of his football career across London at the Emirates Stadium.

An official statement from Arsenal.com said: ‘England international Declan Rice has joined us from West Ham United on a long-term contract’.

‘My ambitions now are to win with Arsenal again. It’s time to go one step bigger and win the Premier League, win the Champions League, and I wouldn’t be here if I did not believe that’, Rice told the fans.

Rice started out at Chelsea before joining West Ham’s famous youth academy in 2014. After signing pro forms just 12 months later, a rapid rise through the ranks saw the midfielder make 245 appearances for the Hammers.

His full league debut came at the age of 18 although he had to wait until the final day of the 2016/17 campaign to make a start. In May 2022, David Moyes named Rice as his new captain.

Last season – and his career with West Ham – culminated in his hoisting the Europa Conference League trophy aloft in June, with UEFA naming Rice as the tournament’s Player of the Season.

He has already picked up 43 caps for his country, representing the Three Lions at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sporting director Edu was delighted to have Rice at Arsenal

‘Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels. The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us’, commented sporting director Edu.

He continued: ‘Declan is a high-quality, young international player who will add great strength to our squad, fitting so well into our strategy of competing with young talented players at the centre of our club’.

‘It’s great that Declan will be joining up with Mikel, our coaches and his new teammates in good time ahead of the new season’, concluded the Brazilian.

Mikel Arteta welcomed Rice to the club

Mikel Arteta was delighted to finally have his new acquisition, saying: ‘We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now’.

‘Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here’, the manager continued.

‘Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us’, Arteta added, as reported by Arsenal.com.