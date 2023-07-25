Transfer News: Top Premier League Striker Signs For Galatasaray In Turkey

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 1:05
Image of Galatasaray football stadium.
Credit: QWL/Commons Wikimedia Public Domain
Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has completed a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.
His arrival was announced earlier this evening, Monday, July 24, on the Süper Lig club’s official Twitter account in English.
Galatasaray is delighted to announce the signing of Wilfried Zaha! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/6yglWJ9rpj
— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) July 24, 2023
Galatasaray is delighted to announce the signing of Wilfried Zaha! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/6yglWJ9rpj
— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) July 24, 2023
Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert also posted confirmation of the Premier League star’s switch. ‘Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray, official and confirmed “I saw how big a club Galatasaray is… I spoke to friends before I came and Didier Drogba told me: go to Gala”’, he tweeted.
Wilfried Zaha ✖️ Galatasaray, official and confirmed 🟡🔴
“I saw how big a club Galatasaray is… I spoke to friends before I came and Didier Drogba told me: go to Gala” 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/KpYdvXzxGX
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023
Wilfried Zaha ✖️ Galatasaray, official and confirmed 🟡🔴
“I saw how big a club Galatasaray is… I spoke to friends before I came and Didier Drogba told me: go to Gala” 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/KpYdvXzxGX
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023
As reported by the Turkish club, 30-year-old Zaha signed a three-year deal. He will receive an annual salary of 4.35m euros (£3.75m) along with a signing-on fee of 2.35m euros (£2m).
The Ivory Coast international spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, joining their academy at the age of 12 and making his senior debut aged 17, in 2010.
During his time at Selhurst Park, Zaha scored a total of 90 goals in 458 appearances, the third-highest number of games in the club’s history, and the ninth-highest goalscorer.
He continued: ‘I have been blessed to play in front of you and call you family from the day you accepted me. From the bottom of my heart, I’m forever grateful’, according to bbc.com.
In January 2013, Zaha joined Manchester United in a £10 million move that made him Palace’s most-expensive player at the time. He was immediately loaned back to the Londoners and he helped them win promotion back to the top flight of English football.
He then spent most of the 3013-14 campaign on loan at Cardiff City before re-joining Palace on loan in August 2014. This move was subsequently made permanent in February 2015.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.