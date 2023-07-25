Transfer News: Top Premier League Striker Signs For Galatasaray In Turkey

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 1:05

Image of Galatasaray football stadium. Credit: QWL/Commons Wikimedia Public Domain

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has completed a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

His arrival was announced earlier this evening, Monday, July 24, on the Süper Lig club’s official Twitter account in English.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert also posted confirmation of the Premier League star’s switch. ‘Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray, official and confirmed “I saw how big a club Galatasaray is… I spoke to friends before I came and Didier Drogba told me: go to Gala”’, he tweeted.

Wilfried Zaha ✖️ Galatasaray, official and confirmed 🟡🔴 “I saw how big a club Galatasaray is… I spoke to friends before I came and Didier Drogba told me: go to Gala” 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/KpYdvXzxGX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

As reported by the Turkish club, 30-year-old Zaha signed a three-year deal. He will receive an annual salary of 4.35m euros (£3.75m) along with a signing-on fee of 2.35m euros (£2m). The Ivory Coast international spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, joining their academy at the age of 12 and making his senior debut aged 17, in 2010. He is Palace’s ninth-highest goalscorer During his time at Selhurst Park, Zaha scored a total of 90 goals in 458 appearances, the third-highest number of games in the club’s history, and the ninth-highest goalscorer. Informing the fans 24 hours before his move was made official, Zaha wrote: ‘I want to thank Steve Parish (the club’s chairman), all of my teammates, coaches and the entire Palace fanbase for always believing in me and encouraging me to get to where I am today’. He continued: ‘I have been blessed to play in front of you and call you family from the day you accepted me. From the bottom of my heart, I’m forever grateful’, according to bbc.com. Zaha moved to Manchester United in 2013 In January 2013, Zaha joined Manchester United in a £10 million move that made him Palace’s most-expensive player at the time. He was immediately loaned back to the Londoners and he helped them win promotion back to the top flight of English football. He then spent most of the 3013-14 campaign on loan at Cardiff City before re-joining Palace on loan in August 2014. This move was subsequently made permanent in February 2015.