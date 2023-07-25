Transfer News: Top Premier League Striker Signs For Galatasaray In Turkey

English Football Legend Trevor Francis Dies In Marbella Aged 69 Close
By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 1:05

Image of Galatasaray football stadium.

Image of Galatasaray football stadium. Credit: QWL/Commons Wikimedia Public Domain

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has completed a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

His arrival was announced earlier this evening, Monday, July 24, on the Süper Lig club’s official Twitter account in English.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert also posted confirmation of the Premier League star’s switch. ‘Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray, official and confirmed  “I saw how big a club Galatasaray is… I spoke to friends before I came and Didier Drogba told me: go to Gala”’, he tweeted.

As reported by the Turkish club, 30-year-old Zaha signed a three-year deal. He will receive an annual salary of 4.35m euros (£3.75m) along with a signing-on fee of 2.35m euros (£2m).

The Ivory Coast international spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, joining their academy at the age of 12 and making his senior debut aged 17, in 2010.

He is Palace’s ninth-highest goalscorer

During his time at Selhurst Park, Zaha scored a total of 90 goals in 458 appearances, the third-highest number of games in the club’s history, and the ninth-highest goalscorer.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

