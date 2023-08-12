Transfer News: Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo Informs Liverpool And Chelsea Of His Decision

By Chris King • 12 August 2023 • 0:54

Image of Ecuador international footballer Moises Caicedo. Credit: jamesboyes/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

THE ongoing transfer saga involving Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo appeared to take one more step towards a conclusion this Friday, August 11.

As reported exclusively by the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Ecuadorian international informed Liverpool this morning that he wants to sign for Chelsea. Caicedo apparently intends to keep a promise that he made to the Blues several months ago.

Romano tweeted earlier today: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea! #CFC Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May. Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton’.

EXCLUSIVE: Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea! 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May. Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton. pic.twitter.com/HI3geVVq9Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

A last-minute bid from Anfield looked like swinging the deal in Liverpool’s favour. Jurgen Klopp even mentioned it in today’s press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Sunday 13.

The German coach said: ‘I’m told I can confirm that the deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means. We have not got endless resources, but we had a few things happen this summer that we didn’t expect. Hendo, Fab going’.

‘Let’s see what happens and then we go from there. I don’t know if there is a medical today. Let’s talk about that if this kind of thing happens, I really can’t say about that, that’s the truth’, he added, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Dhamesh Sheth said that Caicedo was having ‘second thoughts’

Shortly after, Dhamesh Sheth from Sky Sports reported that the 21-year-old Brighton was having ‘second thoughts’ about a move to Liverpool. He had previously reported that the player was due to undergo a medical this Friday afternoon on Merseyside.

Chelsea are believed to have had a massive £100m bid rejected by the Seagulls on Thursday evening. Liverpool then tried to hijack the deal by offering what is thought to have been in the region of £111m.

It remains to be seen what becomes of the long-running transfer saga and whether Chelsea come back with an improved offer for Caicedo. The next 24 hours could be very interesting.

Liverpool gave up on Romeo Lavia

Liverpool reportedly pulled out of their chase for the 19-year-old Belgian star Romeo Lavia after failing to agree on the player’s valuation with Southampton.

With the new season about to start, Klopp has a giant-sized hold in his midfield after the departure of club captain Jordan Henderson, as well as Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

He brought in RB Leipzig’s Hungarian international, Dominik Szoboszlai, along with World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.