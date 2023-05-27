Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp optimistic about Mo Salah staying at Anfield

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 3:09

Jurgen Klopp remains unperturbed by the potential departure of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s failure to secure a spot in the Champions League next season has presented them with the challenge of competing in the Europa League instead.

This circumstance raises the possibility of Salah, a highly talented player, contemplating a move in order to experience top-level European competition with another club.

Salah, who scored an impressive 30 goals and provided 15 assists this season, expressed his disappointment with the season’s outcome on social media.

“I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying for the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down”.

When asked about concerns regarding Salah’s future, as reported by talksport.com, Klopp confidently replied, “I am not worried at all. I have only heard his statements, and I did not find anything that indicates he is leaning towards an exit”.

He continued: “It is evident that Salah is content with his role here, and he takes responsibility for the team’s shortcomings. He apologized for what ‘we’ did, not ‘what the others did, but I had to go along with them.’ Everything is fine”.

Klopp’s unwavering belief in Salah’s loyalty offers reassurance to Liverpool fans. The 30-year-old forward has been an instrumental figure for the team, consistently delivering outstanding performances and contributing significantly to their success.

While missing out on the Champions League may be disappointing for the Egyptian forward, Klopp’s trust in his star player suggests that Salah’s focus remains on helping Liverpool regain their position among Europe’s elite.

Liverpool supporters can take comfort in the knowledge that their formidable partnership looks set to continue, as Salah continues to be a vital asset in the team’s aspirations moving forward.