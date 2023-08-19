A Solution to Soaring Energy Bills: The World’s Whitest Paint

By John Ensor • 19 August 2023 • 8:47

Whitewashed town of Casares, Malaga. Credit: Caron Badkin/Shutterstock.com

Could a simple coat of paint be the answer to reducing your energy bills? U.S. researchers have developed the whitest paint in the world, claiming it can lower temperatures by up to 12 degrees at night.

Scientists at Purdue University in Indiana, USA, unveiled this innovative paint that can reduce temperatures by up to 12 degrees according to a report from 20 Minutos. The paint’s ‘magic’ lies in its composition of oxide or aluminium, creating an insulating layer to solar radiation through a rebound effect.

White Paint The Answer To Soaring Bills

With the increase in the price of electricity, many are reluctant to turn on the air conditioning, afraid of the bill that could arrive at the end of the month. As heat waves continue to strike, many are forced to rely on air conditioning.

As an affordable alternative, the Purdue University team proposes this paint. The research clarifies that the paint can reflect almost 98 per cent of solar radiation.

Xiulin Ruan, professor of mechanical engineering and lead author of the study, claims his team of scientists have succeeded in creating the whitest paint to date. The paint has even entered the Guinness Book of World Records and is only 0.15 millimetres thick per layer.

The creators have managed to reduce its weight by 80 per cent compared to a previous version that was 98.1 per cent reflective. The paint’s thinness does not compromise its effectiveness.

Night-Time Temperatures Reduced By 12 Per Cent

The researchers tested the paint and claim that it mitigates the temperature by about 12 degrees at night and about five degrees at noon. This could be a solution to the high figures seen in electricity bills at the end of the month.

White is a common colour for houses in hot villages like Atajete, Casares, Montejaque, Puerto Serrano, Algar, Olvera, or Ubrique, some of the well-known ‘white villages’ of Andalusia. Adding specific chemical compounds to the white colour could enhance the cooling effect, according to the researchers.

Although further studies are needed, the paint presented by Ruan and his team could be a frugal solution to soaring energy costs. It’s a simple yet innovative approach that aligns with traditional methods of keeping homes cool, now enhanced by modern science.