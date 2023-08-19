By Jo Pugh • 19 August 2023 • 9:41
In class, The Princess of Asturias. Credit: The Royal Household
THE Royal Household of Spain has released the first images of the Princess of Asturias at the General Military Academy (AGM) of Zaragoza, which she entered on Thursday, August 17.
In the different photographs, the heiress to the throne is seen wearing a military shirt, a camouflaged Army uniform and a badge on her chest with the shield of the military teaching centre, cadet stripes and her last name “Borbón Ortiz”.
The images show her with a serious face in formation in the courtyard, in class, listening to the instructions of another soldier, and taking a canteen from its packaging.
During her first two weeks at the academy, the lady cadet Borbón Ortíz (which is her military name) is following the phase of adaptation to military life, before beginning the first academic year, which will conclude on October 7 with taking an oath.
Her captain, who received her on Thursday at the entrance to the academy, when the King, Queen Letizia and her sister, the Infanta Sofía, went to see her off, is her tutor.
The heiress to the Crown will spend three years in the academies of the Army (Zaragoza), the Navy (Marín) and the Air Force (San Javier), where she will prepare to assume her responsibility as Supreme Command of the Forces in the future Armed Forces, which the Constitution attributes to the Head of State.
The Princess of Asturias will turn 18 on October 31.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
