Spanish Goalscoring Hero Olga Carmona Tragically Informed Of Father’s Death After World Cup Victory

By Chris King • 21 August 2023 • 0:13
Image of Olga Carmona scoring Spain's winning goal in Women's World Cup final 2023.
Credit: Twitter@FIFAWWC
Olga Carmona, the scorer of the winning goal for Spain in the Women’s World Cup final in Australia this Sunday, August 20, was informed only hours after the match that her father had died.
The Spanish captain smashed the only goal of the game home against England in Sydney’s Stadium Australia to secure a historic first World Cup for her nation’s women’s football team.
Her low drive shot into the corner of the England net beyond the outstretched arm of Mary Earps in the 29th minute of today’s final match of the excellent tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
A statement was released by Luis Rubiales and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) shortly after Carmona and her teammates held the trophy aloft amid wild celebrations.
It read: ‘The Royal Spanish Football Federation deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family at a time of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football’.
⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo.
Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF
⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo.
Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF
Real Madrid also issued a statement paying respect to their player: ‘Real Madrid CF, its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona’.
‘Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and her affection for Olga, her relatives and all her loved ones. Rest in peace’, it concluded.
Comunicado Oficial.#RealMadrid
Comunicado Oficial.#RealMadrid
Sadly, a moment that was the greatest day in the 23-year-old Real Madrid defender’s footballing career will now be forever overshadowed by this tragic incident.
After scoring, Carmona ran to celebrate the goal and pulled up her shirt to reveal a message on her undershirt that read ‘Merchi’.
Social media went into meltdown with many users asking what the message referred to. The reason was cleared up later when the Relevo account on Twitter explained: ‘This victory goes to the mother of one of my best friends. I dedicate it to the whole family and with all my love’.
Olga Carmona y su celebración del gol:
🗨️ "Esta victoria va para la madre de una de mis mejores amigas. Se lo dedico a toda la familia y con todo el amor". pic.twitter.com/nvtxS1DLNI
Olga Carmona y su celebración del gol:
🗨️ "Esta victoria va para la madre de una de mis mejores amigas. Se lo dedico a toda la familia y con todo el amor". pic.twitter.com/nvtxS1DLNI
Olga has already picked up 22 international caps for her country. The defender also scored the deciding goal in Spain’s 2-1 semi-final victory over Sweden that sent Jorge Vilda’s side into the final.
