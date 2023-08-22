Transfer News: Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Another International Star

By Chris King • 22 August 2023 • 2:05

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

CHELSEA have reportedly agreed a deal with MLS side New England Revolution to sign their Serbian international goalkeeper, Djordje Petrović.

The 23-year-old has to first undergo the relevant medicals but should the deal be completed then the keeper will arrive at Stamford Bridge as cover for Robert Sanchez who joined the Blues recently from Brighton.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected Italian football transfer expert broke the news on his official X (formerly Twitter) account late on Monday, August 21.

He tweeted: ‘Understand Djordje Petrović will sign on Wednesday as new Chelsea player — it will be 7-year contract until 2030 Told it will include option for one more year, 2031. $17.5m fixed fee plus $2.2m add-ons to New England Revolution. Exclusive story & here we go, confirmed’.

Sanchez is currently Chelsea’s only goalkeeper, with Kepa Arrizabalaga having gone on loan to Real Madrid after an injury to Thibaud Courtois. Teddy Sharman-Lowe has been loaned to Bromley and the 19-year-old US international, Gaga Slonina, is on loan in Belgium with K.A.S. Eupen.

Should this deal go through then the Serb will break the record paid for an MLS goalkeeper. The previous record also involved Chelsea when they signed Slonina in 2022.

Petrović joined the FK Čukarički youth academy in 2014 and made his Serbian SuperLiga first-team debut in 2019. He was subsequently loaned out to FK IMT for the 2018–19 season.

After rejoining his parent club, Petrović made 78 league appearances for Čukarički, along with four Serbian Cup matches and four more in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

A move to the Major League Soccer with New England Revolution happened on April 6, 2022. Petrović signed a three-year deal with the club.

In his first MLS season, the young keeper was up for both the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and MLS Newcomer of the Year Award.