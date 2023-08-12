Transfer News: Major Chelsea Star Agrees Verbal Deal On Switch To Real Madrid

By Chris King • 12 August 2023 • 19:07

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

A verbal agreement has reportedly been reached between Real Madrid and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga over a loan move to the La Liga giants.

Carlo Ancelotti was left without his first-choice keeper yesterday after the Belgian international Thibaut Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on his knee which could keep him out for most of the season.

There had been talk of Madrid contacting David de Gea, who is out of work after quitting Manchester United. According to the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, this has all changed.

He tweeted just a few minutes ago: ‘Kepa to Real Madrid, here we go! Loan deal verbally agreed between Real and Chelsea, no obligation/permanent move for Spanish GK #RealMadrid Kepa immediately said yes to Real after talks with Bayern over the last 3/4 days. He already said goodbye, ready to travel’.

Kepa to Real Madrid, here we go! Loan deal verbally agreed between Real and Chelsea, no obligation/permanent move for Spanish GK 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid Kepa immediately said yes to Real after talks with Bayern over the last 3/4 days. He already said goodbye, ready to travel. pic.twitter.com/i6y7mk8nma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

It is thought that Sevilla’s Bono had also been approached

Madrid had also allegedly been in touch with Sevilla over the availability of their Moroccan international keeper Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou. According to ESPN, that deal came to nothing due to the Andalucian club’s financial requirements for the player.

Ancelotti has 24-year-old Andriy Lunin as a reserve keeper at the Bernabeu but it would appear that the Spanish club’s frantic hunt for a replacement for Courtois displays a lack of belief in the Ukrainian.

Arrizabalaga was resigned to warming the bench this season after Mauricio Pochettino brought in Brighton’s Robert Sánchez just last week.

Several Chelsea stars have signed for clubs in Saudi Arabia

Chelsea’s other goalkeeper, the Senegal international, Edouardo Mendy, has already left Stamford Bridge to join the string of former Chelsea stars to be tempted by lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Bayern Munich reportedly approached 28-year-old Kepa earlier this week, but it seems he prefers to play his football as No 1 in Madrid instead.

The German outfit today announced the signing of England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham after a protracted transfer saga that had dragged on for some time.