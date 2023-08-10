DISASTER at Real Madrid As KEY Player Ruled Out For Season On Eve Of La Liga Return

By Chris King • 10 August 2023 • 16:06

Real Madrid football club crest. Credit: Real Madrid Press Centre

LA LIGA giants Real Madrid suffered an enormous blow on the eve of a new season when Thibaut Courtois injured his knee in training.

Parte médico de Courtois.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 10, 2023

The Belgian international goalkeeper reportedly sustained a torn cruciate ligament during this morning’s session. In an official statement, the Spanish club confirmed: ‘After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days’.

With the new season starting in Spain tomorrow, Friday 11, the injury to 31-year-old Courtois leaves Carlo Ancelotti with a major headache. Such an injury and the recuperation after an operation could see him out for most of the season.

Real Madrid kick off the new campaign this Saturday with a tricky away fixture against Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country.

The Italian coach has his 24-year-old Ukrainian reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who has been at the Bernabeu since June 2018, and has faced a difficult task in hoping to dislodge Courtois who has appeared 230 appearances in all competitions for Madrid.

Whether Ancelotti has confidence in the player’s ability to step up to the first team on a regular basis remains to be seen. The fact that he is reported to have contacted De Gea probably answers that question anyway.

Real Madrid could call on David De Gea

It has already been reported by several news outlets that Los Blancos have made an emergency call to David De Gea’s representatives, according to Melissa Reddy at Sky Sports.

She tweeted a few minutes ago: ‘Real Madrid exploring their options in light of Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury. Contact made over David de Gea and checks being done on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s situation. The Chelsea keeper is Bayern’s top target between the sticks’.

Real Madrid exploring their options in light of Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury. Contact made over David de Gea and checks being done on Kepa Arrizabalaga's situation. The Chelsea keeper is Bayern's top target between the sticks. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 10, 2023

The Spanish international keeper is currently unemployed and a free agent after quitting Manchester United when his contract expired at the end of June.

Melissa also commented on Chelsea’s Kepa Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, the Spanish international is thought to be a new target for Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich while they also continue their pursuit of Tottenham and England captain, Harry Kane.