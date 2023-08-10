Breaking News: Tottenham Hotspur Agree Deal To Sell Harry Kane

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 August 2023 • 11:56

Tottenham Hotspur - Image Cosmin Iftode / Shutterstock.com

News has emerged that Tottenham Hotspur have finally reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sell Harry Kane to the Bundesliga champions.

It has certainly been the saga of this summer’s transfer window, would Daniel Levy budge and allow the club’s record top scorer to leave Spurs with just one year left to run on his contract? The answer appears to be yes, after weeks of negotiations and a stand-off between the two clubs.

Kane is into his final year with Tottenham after signing a six-year deal some seasons ago, but with him being a one-club man his entire career, there was some hope within the Spurs fanbase that the arrival of Ange Postecoglou would have made him commit his future to the club.

Spurs agree deal to sell Harry Kane

If Spurs were to lose Kane they would find themselves in a whole load of trouble as last season, Kane was the reason why Tottenham even had a sniff of getting European football with his 37 goal involvements proving to be invaluable during what was a disastrous campaign.

However, Levy appears to be thinking about the situation from a business perspective, and getting £85 million for someone with one year left to run on their contract instead of losing him for free next summer makes sense for the running of the football club and allows Postecoglou to try and replace the England captain.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane, sources in Germany indicate. #FCBayern proposal worth above €100m accepted by #THFC. 30yo has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mPjC3YPDnH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 10, 2023

The Athletic’s David Ornstein was the first to report about the accepted bid, claiming that sources from Germany have informed him of this latets blockbuster move which will certainly shake up the transfer market and ensure Tottenham are heading into a new dawn without one of the best striker’s to ever grace to Premier League.

Bayern Munich make transfer breakthrough

While no deal has been fully agreed as personal terms are not finalised and Kane himself is yet to give the green light to any move abroad, it does appear unlikely that the England skipper will turn down the opportunity to win trophies for the first time in his career.

Kane now must decide if he wishes to remain a one-club man and likely break Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal-scoring tally, or ensure he finishes his career with at least some silverware and can look back on his playing career with fondness.