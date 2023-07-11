Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Accused Of Tax Fraud In Spain

By Chris King • 11 July 2023 • 23:41

Image of Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Credit: Saolab Press/Shutterstock.com

Real Madrid’s Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti is to be tried for the crime of tax fraud in Spain.

Judge María Inmaculada Lova, the magistrate in charge of the case, has accused Ancelotti of hiding €400,000 from his image rights deal in 2014, coinciding with his first spell in La Liga with Real Madrid, according to elmundo.es, this Tuesday, July 11.

Lova said the case: ‘concludes the investigation against the Real Madrid coach and maintains that he hid his image rights during his first spell at the head of the white team’.

The precise amount allegedly defrauded amounts to €386,361. This would apparently be a figure obtained for his image rights not declared before the Treasury.

The Italian claimed he was badly advised

These facts were recognised by the coach himself, who alleged that he was badly advised in this regard. As a result: ‘the trial to be held soon will close with an agreement in which the technician will accept a prison sentence that does not imply the payment of the defrauded quota and the corresponding sanction’.

At the same time, Ancelotti was exonerated of a second tax offence that the Treasury had attributed to him until now, relating to 2015.

Ancelotti is regarded as one of the greatest managers ever

The Italian is regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time. He has lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on a record four occasions. This occurred twice with each of AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Ancelotti also won the old European Cup in 1989 and 1990 while playing for AC Milan. Those victories placed him among an elite group of only seven people to have won either the European Cup or Champions League as both a player and a manager.

His list of credits is incredible. He is the only manager to ever win the title in all five of Europe’s top leagues. Ancelotti has also won the FIFA Club World Cup for a joint record three times, as well as being the manager to win a record four UEFA Super Cups, again with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

In 2024, he is due to take over as manager of the Brazilian men’s national team, one of the highest accolades in the world of football.