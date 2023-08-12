Transfer News: Bayern Munich Unveil England Captain Harry Kane As Their New Signing

By Chris King • 12 August 2023 • 17:30

Image of footballer Harry Kane. Credit: Twitter@HKane

THE transfer saga involving England captain Harry Kane finally came to a close this Saturday, August 12.

In a series of posts on the club’s official Twitter account, the former Tottenham star was unveiled by Bayern Munich as their latest signing.

‘Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can’t wait to get started! #miasanmia‘, a clearly delighted Kane tweeted, showing off his new football top bearing the iconic No 9.

Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

Bayern issued a statement

A statement from the Bundesliga giants said: ‘In recent years, no other player in the English Premier League has embodied the prototype goalscorer as well as Harry Kane’.

‘The 30-year-old has scored 213 goals in 320 top-flight appearances in his home country – only Alan Shearer (260 in 441 games) has scored more goals in the history of the competition, which has been in existence since 1992’, it added.

In an England shirt, Kane is also the national team’s record goalscorer, bagging 58 goals in 84 international appearances.

Footage posted by Bayern showed Kane participating in his first training session with his new teammates. They were preparing for tonight’s visit to the Allianz Arena of RB Leipzig where the teams will contest a DFL Supercup match.

It is not known whether head coach Thomas Tuchel will include his latest acquisition in the team for this fixture against the reigning DFL Supercup holders.

Tottenham announced their new captain

Back in London, Tottenham were continuing life without their talisman with the announcement of Heung-Min Son as the new club captain.

Introducing the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club 🤍 © @Sonny7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 12, 2023

An official statement from Spurs read: ‘Heung-Min Son has been named Club captain. Sonny, 31, takes over the captain’s armband from Hugo Lloris, who first captained the team in 2014/15 and was named skipper for the start of 2015/16 – Sonny’s first season at Spurs’.

It continued: ‘James Maddison and Cristian Romero have been appointed vice-captains. South Korea captain Son approaches his ninth season at the Club since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015′.

Responding to his new position, Son said: ‘It’s such a big honour to captain this huge club. It was big surprise and a very proud moment. I’ve already said to the players that everyone should feel like a captain, on and off the pitch. It’s a new season, a fresh start and I will give everything for this shirt and this armband’.

‘Sonny has great leadership qualities, both on and off the pitch, and is the ideal choice to become our new captain’, commented Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou.

‘Everyone knows he is a world-class player, and he has enormous respect from everyone in the dressing room. He transcends groups within the squad. That’s not just because he’s popular – it’s because of what he has achieved in the game, both here and as captain of South Korea’.