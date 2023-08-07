English Premier League Manager Could QUIT Just Days Before New Season Starts

By Chris King • 07 August 2023 • 21:23

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Before a ball has even been kicked, a Premier League manager is being tipped as the first managerial casualty of the new football season.

Julen Lopetegui is known to be far from happy with the current situation at Molineux. Although there have been some new signings at Wolverhampton Wanders during the summer transfer window, the coach is believed to be ready to walk away.

The Midlands outfit have recently lost some key players while Tom King, Matt Doherty, Boubacar Traore, and Matheus Cunha have all arrived.

Ruben Neves was tempted by a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League and the Portuguese midfield international subsequently signed for Al-Hilal. The Republic of Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins joined Brentford.

Mexican international striker Raúl Jiménez moved to Craven Cottage with Fulham with centre-half Conor Coady dropping down a league to play for Leicester City. Wolves have reportedly accumulated around £91 million from the sale of players this summer.

Lopetegui took charge of Wolves last November

Lopetegui took over at Wolves on November 14 last year, arriving from Sevilla in Spain’s La Liga. In his first season, the Spanish coach guided the club to 13th in the table.

According to Robert Calcutt at talkSPORT this Monday, August 7, if the Spaniard does decide to quit then he could be replaced by Gary O’Neil. The former Bournemouth manager is currently unemployed.

Gary O’Neil was fired by Bournemouth

Despite keeping the Cherries in the top flight after taking over from Scott Parker, O’Neil found himself out of a job at Bournemouth at the end of last season.

With the new season kicking off this Friday 11, the last thing that Wolves really need is a state of confusion. They face the worst possible start with a trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 14. A string of tricky matches follows that fixture, with Brighton and Liverpool among their next five opponents.

Rumours surrounding the potential sale of the club were quelled last week when Jeff Shi insisted that although the club faces ‘financial restrictions’, Fosun International Limited remained committed to Wolves, according to expressandstar.com on August 4.