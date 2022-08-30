By Matthew Roscoe • 30 August 2022 • 11:00

Fans react to surprise sacking of Scott Parker from Bournemouth. Image: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com

SCOTT PARKER has been sacked by Bournemouth Football Club on Tuesday, August 30. His departure comes days after the team were beaten 9-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

The club said: “FC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.”

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.”

He added: “However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

“That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

“Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team, and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick,” the club announced. Fans took to social media to react to the news. “Very very bad decision! Sacking him after playing Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City! You were never going to win them games.. not many teams would do.. what did you expect him to do?” one person wrote.

Very very bad decision! Sacking him after playing Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City! You were never going to win them games.. not many teams would do.. what did you expect him to do? — Andy Whittick #NUFC ⚫⚪ (@whittick14) August 30, 2022

Another joked: “Correct decision. Parker should never have chosen to play three title contenders in the first 4 games. Rookie error.”

Correct decision. Parker should never have chosen to play three title contenders in the first 4 games. Rookie error. — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) August 30, 2022

“A bit reactionary, don’t you think lads? He beat Villa and has played City, Arsenal and Liverpool since, where most teams will get no points…” wrote Will Lancaster.

A bit reactionary, don’t you think lads? He beat Villa and has played City, Arsenal and Liverpool since, where most teams will get no points… — Will Lancaster (@WillLankyMedia) August 30, 2022

One person noted that the sacking was probably not just down to the results.

“The statement says “We must also show belief in and respect for one another”. That’s the clue. He’s being sacked for complaining about the lack of transfer activity in his post-match interviews,” the Twitter user wrote.

The statement says "We must also show belief in and respect for one another". That's the clue. He's being sacked for complaining about the lack of transfer activity in his post-match interviews. — Charles M Lambert (@CharlesMLambert) August 30, 2022

While another person said: “Can’t believe the reason they gave for sacking Scott Parker, unbelievable.”

Can't believe the reason they gave for sacking Scott Parker, unbelievable https://t.co/q3qHqX8jGa pic.twitter.com/X8YdaajLpx — Billy (@_billyreid) August 30, 2022

Another person said he should have been given more time.

“Arteta lost to Brentford, Liverpool and Man City at the start of last season… Good things take time,” they said.

Arteta lost to Brentford, Liverpool and Man City at the start of last season… Good things take time https://t.co/wH0NXrH1eH — ⛲ (@ogkenni) August 30, 2022

Legendary football pundit Chris Kamara wrote: “Scott Parker gone 🤷🏽‍♂️😳 Sacking season has started early!”

Scott Parker gone 🤷🏽‍♂️😳 Sacking season has started early! — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) August 30, 2022

To which someone replied, “Sacked because he was open and honest with what was needed at the club. Only one comes out looking good in this, it ain’t the club.”

Sacked because he was open and honest with what was needed at the club Only one comes out looking good in this, it ain’t the club. — The Skywalker Chocobo (@noreasonspec) August 30, 2022

