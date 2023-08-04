By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 August 2023 • 9:30

A flag of Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind.

It has been reported that Manchester United Women star Kirsty Hanson is pushing to leave the club this summer amid interest from Aston Villa.

Man United have experienced a pretty damning summer transfer window thus far having lost Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle for nothing and have thus far failed to sufficiently replace them, despite being linked with a whole host of players and things could be about to get worse.

According to Women’s Football Transfer News on Twitter, Man United player and fan – Kirtsy Hanson – is pushing hard to leave the Red Devils this summer with Aston Villa having offered a sizeable transfer fee for the Scotland international who spent last season on loan with the Midlands outfit.

Kirsty Hanson keen to leave Man United

It’s claimed that Villa and Carla Ward’s faith and belief in Hanson is a major factor behind the WSL star’s eagerness to seal this move, although Man United are unwilling to sanction any such deal before a replacement is signed, which could take a long time given how slow their business has been thus far.

The Red Devils should have been very active prior to the Women’s World Cup kicking off due to their involvement in the Champions League this season and thus, having a far more congested fixture schedule, something they have never experienced before.

It is our understanding that Kirsty Hanson is pushing to leave Manchester United, but they do not want to let her go without a replacement ❌ Villa have offered a “sizable” fee for the winger💰 She is a United fan, but Villa’s confidence in her is a “massive factor” in this. pic.twitter.com/dH8nfGr21x — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) August 3, 2023

However, their lack of activity and investment in the Women’s side only goes to show how poorly they are being run behind the scenes, although this could be down to the ongoing takeover talk at the club which has rumbled on for way longer than expected, but it doesn’t appear to be hampering their male counterparts.

Aston Villa is Hanson’s preferred destination

It’s no surprise that Villa are so keen to sign Hanson on a permanent basis because she was a huge hit last term registering 16 goal involvements in just 20 WSL appearances and at 25, she still has the very best years of her career to come, so if they can pull it off this would be a major coup for Villa.

For Man United though, after seeing what Hanson could do in a Villa side last season, they should be doing all they can to keep her at the club, not just for the upcoming season, but for the long-term such is her talent and potential, but this looks set to be yet another damning blow for Skinner and the Red Devils.