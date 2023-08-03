By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 August 2023 • 13:30

The USA Women's national side

USA Women’s captain, Lindsey Horan, has hit out at former international teammate Carli Lloyd for her comments about the current American side who just squeezed through to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The USA are looking to make history and become the first-ever country – male or female – to win three World Cups in a row, but after their group stage performances, that looks to be a long shot having drawn their final two matches against the Netherlands and Portugal respectively.

America have now set up a blockbuster tie in the Round of 16 against Sweden, who have proved themselves to be one of the strongest teams in the whole tournament – both physically and mentally – so it’s going to be an uphill task for the USA to progress.

It’s a tournament that has already raised a fair few questions for the USA and their manager, Vlatko Andonovski, as well as whether or not some of the old guard have potentially over-stayed their welcome within the national side and now, should be about a changing of the guard and a rebuilding phase.

Lindsey Horan slams ex-teammate Lloyd over USA comments

Horan has been leading her side this tournament, so the stuttering performances don’t look good on her behalf either, and now the pressure on and off the pitch appears to be getting the better of her as she snapped at former teammate Lloyd’s comments.

Lloyd had slammed the USA for the way they celebrated a 0-0 draw against Portugal – a side they should have dismantled – with the comments catching a lot of attention, she said:

The USWNT is moving on but the former captain @CarliLloyd had this to say after the match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NVHjG33KXh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 1, 2023

“They’re lucky not to be going home. It is no longer we want to win because we want to win. No, we want everything that comes with winning, and we think we can just roll out and win games.

“And that’s not the case, and teams see that. They see the arrogance in the US and see that they’re not this unstoppable team.

“There’s too many distractions. There’s too much emphasis on how many followers do I have or doing photoshoots and doing this and doing that.”

Horan was having none of this though and snapped back and clarified that nobody knew what was going on behind the scenes and people didn’t see how much work was being put in by her teammates as she said:

Cracks are beginning to show for the USA

“I always want to defend my team and say you have no idea what is going on behind the scenes. You have no idea every single training what we are doing individually, collectively etc, so for anyone to question our mentality hurts a little bit.

“But at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter. I don’t really care. It’s about what is going on inside the team and getting ready for the next game.”

This is certainly not the USA team that people have grown up watching and becoming accustomed to in the Women’s game as cracks are beginning to show on and off the pitch and other nations having now all but closed the gap on the once unstoppable force in North America, which is great entertainment for everyone outside of the USA.