Rampant England Book A Spot in World Cup Round Of 16

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 02 August 2023 • 9:15

Women's World Cup trophy

England put on one of the most dominant displays of the Women’s World Cup yesterday as they breezed past China 6-1 with Lauren James being the star of the show.

The Lionesses had stumbled their way to the top of the group prior to their final game against China having won 1-0 against both Denmark and Haiti respectively, so many were hoping and calling out for a more clinical and effective performance from England and that’s exactly what they got in Adelaide.

Sarina Wiegamn will have been delighted when she saw her number one striker smash home her first goal of the tournament with Alessia Russo showing great composure and poise in the opposition’s 18-yard box as she took one touch, didn’t look up, and then fired home into the bottom left corner after just four minutes.

While many may have still been nervous and coy about getting excited about this Engaldn lead as they had previously failed to double the scoreline in the group stages, but just22 minutes later and Lauren Hemp got on the scoresheet for the first time this World Cup as she raced through one-on-one with the keeper and took one touch away from the China defender and then slotted into the far corner.

Lauren James guides England to the last 16

Nerves were settled and England were in cruise control heading for the knockout rounds. In other games, England may have taken their foot off the gas and looked to conserve their energy for the remainder of the tournament, but instead, they smelt blood and decided to go for the jugular with James adding an impressive third just minutes before half time and thought she’d doubled her tally for the evening, only for VAR to rule it out and spoil the party.

This was a 10/10 performance from Lauren James 🌟 Future Ballon d’Or winner 💥 pic.twitter.com/pF4iXRnXtX — MrBanks💰 (@Mrbankstips) August 1, 2023

With the game out of sight for China, Wiegman didn’t want to take any risks and replaced Georgia Stanway – who is the midfield leader during Kiera Walsh’s absence – with her former Manchester City teammate Laura Coombs, but that didn’t stop the riot England were running.

England have finally turned up to the World Cup party

Just after the hour mark, James showcased to the world what talent she possesses in her right booth specifically by watching the ball fly over everyone’s head before then smashing it back from where it came from and into the far top corner, a type of finish only the very special players can pull off and very Marco van Basten-esque.

Lauren James = different gravy. — Aaron Hindhaugh (@AHindhaugh98) July 28, 2023

Late goals from substitute Chloe Kelly and striker-turned-full-back Rachel Daly completed the performance for England and made the rest of the tournament sit up and remember just why they are European Champions, but now with James in the form of her young career and simply untouchable, this now looks a far more terrifying England side.

Wiegman will now take her side to Melbourne where they will face Nigeria who beat co-hosts Australia last week, so England will certainly have their work cut out if they wish to remain down under for a prolonged period of time.