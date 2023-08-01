By Aaron Hindhaugh • 01 August 2023 • 9:00

Georgia Stanway's nerve-wracking retaken penalty puts England ahead in their Women's World Cup opener against Haiti! Image: Twitter/ @Lionesses

England will play their final group game at the Women’s World Cup today against China, knowing that a point will be good enough for them to progress as group winners.

The Lionesses have been far from convincing in Australia so far with two 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark respectively, which does have them sitting pretty in top spot of their group and on the verge of qualifying for the knockout rounds despite not being at their free-flowing best.

Sarina Wiegman will know that a point is all that’s needed to see England progress out of a group that they were expected to win and do so comfortably, but it’s certainly not in her side’s nature to sit back and settle for a draw and they will be looking to show their true ability out in Adelaide.

England on verge of World Cup progression

Wiegman will want her side to showcase their ability and talent for 90 minutes, something that has been missing thus far in Australia, but without the ever-influential Keira Walsh, that will certainly be easier said than done with their seemingly no clear plan on how to cope without the world’s most expensive female footballer.

While there are 10 places separating the two nations on FIFA’s world rankings, China will know this game is crucial for them and perhaps even more so than for England as they need to win by two goals to ensure they finish above the Lionesses and book their spot in the knockout stages.

If Keira Walsh has got a serious injury that’s England’s hopes of a serious run are over. — Aaron Hindhaugh (@AHindhaugh98) July 28, 2023

England manager Wiegman has been speaking about the threat that China will pose in Adelaide and was adamant they were a very technically gifted side who can play in many different ways which will make them a difficult opposition.

She said: “We go into every game trying to win – and that’s what we’ll try to do.

Weigman adamant England will go for the win

“We have analysed China. They’re very well organised. They play a possession game but can also play a direct style.”

The Lionesses will kick off at 12 PM UK time and then at 1 PM in Spain making it one of the more favourable kick-off times for people back in Europe, meaning people can cheer them on from home or at work on their lunch breaks.