Women’s World Cup: England’s Penalty Drama

By Catherine McGeer • 22 July 2023 • 22:09

Georgia Stanway's nerve-wracking retaken penalty puts England ahead in their Women's World Cup opener against Haiti! Image: Twitter/ @Lionesses

IN their eagerly awaited Women’s World Cup opener, England secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a spirited Haiti side in Brisbane. The match showcased moments of brilliance and tension, as Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty pushed the Lionesses into the lead in the 29th minute. Despite the win, England’s performance left much to be desired, and head coach Sarina Wiegman will undoubtedly be keen to address the challenges faced during the game.

From the onset, England looked dominant, with Alessia Russo testing Haiti’s defence early on. The match took a dramatic turn after 16 minutes when Haitian player Dayana Pierre-Louis was shown a yellow card for a foul in the area. There was a chance for a penalty, but the referee awarded Haiti a free-kick instead due to a foul on Tabita Joseph just before the incident.

The first half turned into a tale of penalties after a handball, with the initial penalty being retaken following a VAR ruling that the Haitian goalkeeper had come off her line. Georgia Stanway’s precise low shot into the left corner of the net finally gave England the lead. The Lionesses tried to maintain the pressure in the second half but struggled to secure a second goal.

A goalless opening 1️⃣5️⃣ minutes in Brisbane ⏰ pic.twitter.com/J2dPeoLpKw — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2023

Haiti ranked 49 places below England in the global rankings but they showed a lot of heart throughout the match. Their brilliant young star, Melchie Dumornay, was a standout performer, running the show for her team. Haiti’s counter-attacks kept England on their toes, and the entire match hinged on a crucial final chance for Haiti, only to be thwarted by an excellent save from England’s goalkeeper, Mary Earps.

Wiegman admitted that they faced challenges coping with Haiti’s transitional play, quick duels, and unpredictability. England’s inability to capitalise on chances and maintain possession highlighted areas that need improvement moving forward.

The #Lionesses boss provides her assessment of our first victory at the #FIFAWWC… — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2023

Wiegman remained optimistic, emphasising the importance of starting the tournament with a win and the potential for building momentum. She acknowledged that there is work to be done on the team’s finishing and possession game, and vowed to address these issues in training.

The result also highlighted the competitive nature of the Women’s World Cup, with supposed weaker teams proving they are capable of testing stronger opponents. Haiti’s performance showcased the growth and talent of women’s football on a global scale.

As England celebrates their first win in the tournament, the team and their coaching staff are fully aware that they cannot afford to rest on their laurels. With matches against other formidable opponents in Group D, including Denmark, England must fine-tune their tactics and strategies to ensure their progression in the Women’s World Cup. A tough road lies ahead, but with determination and focus, the Lionesses have the potential to rise to the challenge and compete at the highest level of international women’s football.

Whichever side of the world you supported us from… THANK YOU! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FWeFkpqFK — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2023