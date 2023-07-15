Three English Premier League Clubs Fighting To Sign £40m England Winger

By Chris King • 15 July 2023 • 19:56

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes is said to be at the centre of a three-way battle for his signature.

English Premier League clubs Manchester United, Newcastle United, and West Ham are all said to be vying for the Foxes winger, according to the Daily Mail.

Following their relegation to the Championship, Leicester inevitably faced losing their biggest names. James Maddison has already joined Tottenham for a reputed £40m (€46.3m), while Youri Tielemans is now an Aston Villa player after moving on a free transfer.

Barnes found the back of the net on 13 occasions last season and the 25-year-old still has two years of his current contract at the King Power Stadium to run.

Newcastle are said to be in pole position

Newcastle are said to be in the driving seat having done a lot of the relevant ‘groundwork’ said the news outlet. Steve Bruce’s side is thought to be hesitating though over the reported £40m price tag that the Foxes slapped on their player.

Leicester are probably not keen to lose more of their top stars but Barnes is said to want Premier League football next season so his exit is to be expected – if a club is prepared to meet the asking price.

West Ham have money after selling Declan Rice

West Ham have the funds in place after the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal was finally announced today. Whether David Moyes would splash such a large amount on a new player remains to be seen.

That leaves Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. As suggested by David Tully at Man U News, the Dutchman is known to be disillusioned with the form of Jadon Sancho.

The young England winger really has underperformed since his high-profile move to Old Trafford from Borrusia Dortmund two seasons ago.

If United could find a buyer for the 23-year-old then that could potentially open the door to a move for Ashley Barnes. As a left-winger who likes to play off his right foot, he could be an ideal replacement for Sancho.