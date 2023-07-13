Aston Villa Complete Signing Of Top Spanish International Defender

By Chris King • 13 July 2023 • 18:01

Image of plaque on wall at Aston Villa FC. Credit: steve buchan/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has completed a move to Aston Villa.

The Spanish international will link up with his former La Liga manager Unai Emery at Villa Park. Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert once again had his finger on the pulse.

He tweeted: ‘¡Official, confirmed. Pau Torres joins Aston Villa on permanent deal from Villarreal for €32.5m fee plus €5m add ons. #AVFC Sealed and completed’.

The Premier League club announced the new arrival: ‘Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Spanish international Pau Torres from Villarreal!’.

Villa’s 26-year-old signing took to Twitter this Thursday, July 13, writing: ‘First day @avfcofficial Villans, I’m here! Thrilled to begin this exciting new chapter #UTV’.

Torres had been with Villarreal since signing as a youth. He made his full La Liga debut on November 26, 2017, in a 2-3 home defeat at the Estadio de la Cerámica by Sevilla.

Ten days later, he found himself playing in a European competition for the first time in a UEFA Europa League group match with Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv. Once again he found himself on the wrong end of a 0-1 scoreline at home.

Things didn’t go so well for Torres at the beginning and on August 6, 2018, he was loaned out to Malaga CF in Spain’s Segunda Division for 12 months. He helped the Costa del Sol side to the promotion playoff places before rejoining his parent club.

Torres quickly cemented his place in the first team

This time around Torres quickly solidified his place in the Villarreal first-team and never missed one match all season in 2019.

The La Liga side reached the final of the Europa League on May 26, 2023, where they eventually beat Manchester United on penalties, with Torres at the heart of Villarreal’s defence.

On October 4, 2019, Roberto Moreno called Torres up to the men’s UEFA Euro 2020 national squad. The team was preparing for qualifiers against Norway and Sweden. However, he didn’t see any action until November 15 when he scored on his debut in a 7-0 victory over Malta.