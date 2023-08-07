Transfer News: Top Portuguese International Striker Approached By Saudi Pro League Club

By Chris King • 07 August 2023 • 2:55

Joao Felix has reportedly been the subject of an approach by Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese striker is currently back with Atletico Madrid after Mauricio Pochettino made it clear his loan spell at Chelsea was over. There were rumours last week that the 21-year-old was contemplating a move back to Benfica.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer guru tweeted the news about Felix, writing: ‘Al Hilal approached João Félix Saudi side prepared to offer even 1 year loan; player decides. Understand Jorge Jesus called João several times. Player’s priority remains Barcelona and Europe. …but Al Hilal becomes option as one thing is sure: he will NOT stay at Atléti’.

Felix said his dream was to play for Barcelona

In a recent interview with Fabrizio Romano, Felix revealed that his life-long ambition was to play in La Liga with Barcelona but that dream looks like staying on hold for the time being while the Catalan outfit chase other big names.

His words however did not go down too well with his coach Diego Simeone, who angrily retorted that: ‘nobody is bigger than the club’. Atleti fans subsequently daubed graffiti on a plaque outside the Metropolitano Stadium that bear his name. They wrote that he should ‘Go to Barcelona’.

Barcelona are currently attempting to wear Pep Guardiola down in an effort to secure the services of another Portugal international, Bernardo Silva.

The City coach made it abundantly clear yesterday that Silva is an integral part of his plans. He scored a penalty in the Community Shield defeat at Wembley by Arsenal on Sunday, August 6.

The Catalan giants are also known to be keen on yet another Portuguese star, Joao Cancelo. He might prove to be an easier target after regular reports from the Etihad that the City boss has no desire to work with him now that he returned from his loan spell in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Guardiola told PSG and Barcelona that Silva is not available

Romano reported Guardiola’s stance as such: ‘Understand Manchester City have told PSG and Barcelona that they have NO intention to negotiate at any condition for Bernardo Silva. #MCFC Man City will also offer new contract to Bernardo very soon. Player’s position will be crucial; but Man City have been strong & clear’.

With just three weeks to the end of the current transfer window, we can probably expect to see a lot more players changing clubs yet. The transfer window remains open until September 20 in Saudi Arabia which gives plenty of time for clubs to line European targets up.