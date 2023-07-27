Harry Kane: Bayern Munich Executives Jet Into London For Renewed Transfer Talks

By Chris King • 27 July 2023 • 18:25

Harry Kane playing for England. Credit: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com.

THE Harry Kane saga took another turn this Thursday, July 27, after two of Bayern Munich’s top executives flew from Germany to London.

According to Matt Law, the respected Telegraph sports reporter, Jan-Christian Dreesen, the Bundesliga outfit’s chief executive, and technical director Marco Neppe, arrived in the capital today, believed to be for more transfer talks, as reported by The Sun.

Bayern Munich have been chasing the Tottenham and England captain for some time now this Summer. With just 12 months remaining on his contract, the club’s chairman Daniel Levy has been instructed by owner Joe Lewis to either get him to sign a new deal or sell him, as reported exclusively by The Sun.

Should Kane stay with the Premier League club then they run the risk of losing him next year on a free transfer. If he refuses to sign a new contract then Spurs will be very foolish to reject a potential big-money offer from the Germans.

Daniel Levy has been instructed to sell Kane if he doesn’t sign a deal

Tottenham have just finished their pre-season tour of Singapore. Bayern meanwhile are currently in Asia on their pre-season workout but the two chiefs look like they preferred to visit London rather than travel with the rest of the team.

It comes as Tottenham return from Singapore – with the Bayern duo opting to come to England to negotiate the transfer rather than flying to Asia with the rest of the German side for their pre-season tour.

As posted on Twitter by The Spurs Watch, Bayern’s president, Herbert Hainer, said on July 25: ‘Bayern always try to bring stars to make us and the Bundesliga better. Harry Kane is a highly attractive player, England captain & top scorer. He would do us and the Bundesliga good’.

🎙️FC Bayern president, Herbert Hainer: "Bayern always try to bring stars to make us and the Bundesliga better. Harry Kane is a highly attractive player, England captain & top scorer. He would do us and the Bundesliga good." pic.twitter.com/OK8f3D0Dfr — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) July 25, 2023

The Germans claim to have already had two previous bids for Kane rejected by Daniel Levy. He has stood firm in his belief that the club’s talisman is not going anywhere for less than £100 million.

It now remains to be seen what will happen following Joe Lewis’ ultimatum. The England star is thought to prefer a move to Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag pulled out of the race earlier this Summer apparently due to the high fee involved.

Ligue 1 giants PSG also showed interest in signing him earlier this month but there were reports at the time that Kane had no desire to play in France. The Paris club is currently embroiled in its own ongoing saga over the future of French captain Kylian Mbappe.

There were reports in the German press last week that Kane’s wife and members of his family had been seen househunting and checking out international schools in Bavaria.