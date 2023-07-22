MASSIVE SHOCK As PSG Drop Kylian Mbappe From Pre-Season Tour And Put Him UP FOR SALE

By Chris King • 22 July 2023 • 0:01

Image of PSG and France footballer, Kylian Mbappe. Credit: Football.ua/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

In massive football transfer news this Friday, July 21, French football giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly put Kylian Mbappe up for sale.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert – who is seldom wrong – the Ligue 1 outfit has also dropped their star player from the club’s pre-season tour of South Korea and Japan.

He tweeted this evening: ‘Paris Saint-Germain are convinced that Kylian Mbappé has already agreed terms to join Real Madrid in 2024 on free deal. They wanted an answer on ‘new deal or leave now’ by July 15 — nothing at all. Mbappé, out of pre-season tour and considered FOR SALE. PSG want to sell KM’.

The 2018 World Cup winner took part in and scored in tonight’s 2-0 friendly win against Le Havre, adding to his astounding tally of 212 goals in 260 matches since arriving in 2017 from Monaco.

Speculation has surrounded the 24-year-old for the last few months, with the rumour mill abuzz with talk of the French star moving to the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has denied this at every opportunity when asked, with the legendary Italian coach simply responding that he will only speak about players who are already a part of the Real Madrid set-up.

French news outlet L’Equipe took a similar stance this evening, echoing Romano’s belief that Mbappe has already done a deal with the Spanish giants in Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG runs out next June

His current contract expires in June 2024 so PSG need to sell him before next Summer or face losing him on a free transfer which would mean missing out on what will inevitably be a mega-money transfer fee.

With Karim Benzema now on the books of Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, the La Liga side needs to find a replacement for its prolific French striker. His compatriot would fit the bill perfectly.

Real Madrid recently signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga but he is not an out-and-out goalscorer, so they need a proven frontman for the England star to act as a provider for.