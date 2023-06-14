Real Madrid announce £115 million signing of Jude Bellingham

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 June 2023 • 13:00

Image of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Credit: Google maps - Rasenballsport Leipzig

Real Madrid have today confirmed the signing of English teenager Jude Bellingham for an eye-watering £115 million.

Los Blancos have wasted no time this summer in getting one of the biggest deals signed and sealed as it was reported a few weeks ago that Bellingham was Real Madrid’s top target and they were edging closer to securing his services for years to come.

Bellingham is now the second most expensive signing in Real Madrid’s history, only behind Eden Hazard, so he will be hoping that his career goes a lot better than the Belgian’s injury-plagued time in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid confirm signing of Jude Bellingham

Despite being away on international duty with England, Real Madrid have confirmed that at 12:00 noon tomorrow, Bellingham will be welcomed to the Real Madrid City in front of fans that wish to attend and welcome their latest midfield star.

This could well be a sign of things starting to change at Real Madrid as they now boast young and exciting talents such as Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and now Bellingham.

It was pretty clear that Bellingham was going to be leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer as they usually always lose one key player to keep their books ticking over, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels all having left over the years.

Sixth English player to sign for Real Madrid

Bellingham is now also the most expensive English player in the history of football, eclipsing what Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish back in the summer 2021, but given how talented he is at 19, that fee could well prove to be a bargain in the coming years.

The talented teenage midfielder is now only the sixth Englishman to have ever played for Rela Madrid, following in the footsteps of famous players such as Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, Michael Owen and Jonathan Woodgate.