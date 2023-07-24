Tottenham Owner Tells Daniel Levy That Harry Kane MUST Be Sold This Summer If He Doesn’t Sign A New Deal

By Chris King • 24 July 2023 • 0:47

Harry Kane playing for England. Credit: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com.

DANIEL LEVY has allegedly been informed by Tottenham owner Joe Lewis that if he doesn’t sign a new contract then Harry Kane must be sold this Summer.

With his current deal expiring next Summer, the Spurs and England captain is yet to put pen to paper over a new deal.

Amid interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Levy is believed to have put an offer worth £400,000 a week on the table to keep their talisman in London, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Bayern Munich look to be favourites if Kane doesn’t sign a new deal

If Kane refuses to sign then the German champions will probably be in the driving seat. They have already reportedly had two bids rejected and are said to be in the process of putting a third one together.

Ligue 1 champions PSG were said to have shown interest in the striker but unverified reports claimed that Kane did not want to play in France.

Is Harry Kane Really Worth £100 Million?

YES Vote NO Vote DON'T CARE Vote

Kane’s wife was allegedly spotted in Bavaria

It was reported by the German media yesterday that Kane’s wife had been spotted with members of the family looking at international schools and properties in Bavaria.

Erik ten Hag had been pursuing the England forward earlier this Summer but he was eventually scared off by the Tottenham chairman’s alleged asking price of £100 million.

Should Kane not sign a new deal then maybe Manchester United will enter the race again although their Dutch coach is known to be apprehensive about paying big money for a player who will turn 30 next week.

Man United are thought to be preparing a bid for Rasmus Hojlund

In other football transfer news, the Red Devils are thought to be preparing a formal bid for Serie A star Rasmus Hojlund after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the player.

Atlanta’s 20-year-old Danish striker is a much cheaper option than Harry Kane and is making a name for himself in Italy as a goalscorer.

According to the respected football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, things are moving in the right direction. He tweeted: ‘Manchester United remain focused on Rasmus Højlund as new striker at this stage — despite recent stories around Harry Kane. #MUFC. Opening bid for Højlund, coming soon after personal terms agreed’.

Manchester United remain focused on Rasmus Højlund as new striker at this stage — despite recent stories around Harry Kane. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Opening bid for Højlund, coming soon after personal terms agreed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

Marcus Rashford recently committed his immediate future to Old Trafford and they have Anthony Martial currently recovering from a hamstring strain. The Frenchman spent a large part of last season on the treatment table so his value to the new coach is really still unquantified.

United are on their pre-season tour of the US right now so the coach will probably be hoping to see Martial in action against either Real Madrid in Houston or Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.