Man United ‘Agree Personal Terms’ With Danish Striker And Also Resign Old Player In Shock Transfer

By Chris King • 18 July 2023 • 18:26

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Erik ten Hag looks to be on the verge of securing the new striker he has been searching for.

After giving up on Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane, Man United’s Dutch coach turned his attention to Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old Danish striker is currently on the books of Serie A club Atalanta but it was reported this Tuesday, July 18, that personal terms had been agreed for a move to Old Trafford.

However, United’s offer of three players in a swap deal has allegedly fallen on stony ground with the Italians. According to the respected football expert Fabrizio Romano, only a cash deal worth around €65/70m will be entertained.

United reportedly believe the fee for Hojlund is too high

Hojlund found the back of the net on just nine occasions out of 32 appearances last season. In striker terms, this is not prolific and the fee attached to the Dane has apparently been viewed as excessive by the Red Devils.

Romano tweeted: ‘Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Rasmus Højlund! Told personal terms are 100% agreed. He wants United. Atalanta told United they don’t want 3 players offered in the deal after initial talks. Asking price around €65/70m. Next step: official bid’.

Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Rasmus Højlund! 🔴🇩🇰 Told personal terms are 100% agreed. He wants United. 🤝🏻 Atalanta told United they don’t want 3 players offered in the deal after initial talks. Asking price around €65/70m. Next step: official bid. pic.twitter.com/HsjtJU8FzA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Erik ten Hag is rebuilding his squad this summer. With David de Gea recently making a dramatic exit, he is waiting for the imminent arrival of his new goalkeeper, Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Mason Mount has already made the switch from Chelsea, and Marcus Rashford has just signed a new deal at Old Trafford.

There is lingering doubt over the futures of several top names at the club. Harry Maguire is said to be unhappy over having the captain’s armband taken away. He is reported to be on the radar of at least four Premier League teams as a result.

Donny Van de Beek has been linked with a move away, as have Scott McTominay and Alex Telles. The Scottish midfielder was said to have been of interest to West Ham, who have a pot of money to use following the sale of Declan Rice.

Anthony Elanga is also said to attracting the attention of Nottingham Forest. Any three of these could well be the players that United allegedly offered to Atlanta.

Jonny Evans signed a short-term deal with United

In other news, Jonny Evans is once again a Manchester United player. The legendary 35-year-old Northern Ireland international left Leicester City after they dropped into the Championship at the end of last season.

‘Unexpected news of the day — as Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United. #MUFC. This will enable Evans to take part in upcoming pre-season games’, tweeted Fabrizio Romano.

Unexpected news of the day — as Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United. 🔴✍🏻 #MUFC This will enable Evans to take part in upcoming pre-season games. pic.twitter.com/9HaLMiOg8q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

It was revealed that Evans had penned a short-term deal with the club. He will act as essential defensive cover after recent injuries to Rhys Bennett and Tyrell Malacia.