Chelsea And Manchester United Agree Fee Over Transfer Of England International

By Chris King • 29 June 2023 • 21:17
Image of Manchester United crest.
Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com
An agreement has reportedly been reached for the transfer of Chelsea’s England midfielder Mason Mount to Manchester United.
United had three previous offers knocked back by the London club and at one point it looked like Erik ten hag’s side would pull out of the race to sign Mount.
However, according to the respected football expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal has finally been struck between the two Premier League giants this Thursday, June 29.
In a tweet, Romano wrote: “BREAKING: Manchester United agree £60m package deal for Mason Mount with Chelsea – it’s done, here we go! #MUFC Personal terms agreed weeks ago and face-to-face talks between clubs made it clear: the agreement is done. Mount becomes Utd player — they NEVER left the race”.
While other clubs have been pretty active in the transfer market, the Red Devils had been quiet so far. Mason Mount will become their first new signing of the window. It is believed they will pay £55m up front with an extra £5m in potential add-ons.
With his contract running down, Mount had refused to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. He still has to pass a medical in Manchester before he can be unveiled as a new addition to the squad.
During his time as a first-team player at Chelsea, the 24-year-old made a total of 195 appearances. He picked up a Champions League winners medal in 2021, as well as lifting the Super Cup and Club World Cup and already boasts 36 caps for his country.
Erik ten Hag now has the midfield star that he wanted which probably leaves a striker as his next big move. All of his attempts to land Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane have so far hit a brick wall, with Daniel Levy steadfastly refusing to sell his star man.
This could all be about to change after the latest reports that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich had made an approach for Kane. His representatives are believed to have made an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Germans.
