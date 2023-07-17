Four Clubs In Race To Sign Sacked Premier League Captain

By Chris King • 17 July 2023 • 2:02

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

At least four Premier League clubs are said to be interested in acquiring the services of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The England star took to social media on Sunday, July 16, to personally announce that he had been relieved of the Old Trafford captaincy by Erik ten Hag. Bruno Fernandes is his likely replacement, or even Casemiro.

He posted on Twitter: ‘After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt’.

‘So, I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband. Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date’, he continued.

Maguire concluded: ‘It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support. Harry’.

After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… pic.twitter.com/TAOS0eisF1 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 16, 2023

He never mentioned Erik ten Hag by name in his post

It was worth noting that the player never mentioned the manager by name in his post. The fact that he said he was ‘disappointed’ will be music to the ears of clubs who are believed to be interested in signing the former Leicester City man.

Maybe the 30-year-old has finally realised that his time at United could be over. Despite falling down the pecking order under the Dutch coach, Gareth Southgate has continued to show his faith in Maguire, who has repaid him by putting in some good performances in an England shirt.

Maguire’s current salary could be a problem

His current £200,000-a-week deal with the Red Devils – which has two years to run – might be a stumbling block for any potential suitors.

During the January transfer window, however, it is known that quite a few clubs enquired about him, and the fee at that time was set at around £50m. This could fall to around £30m though if United really wanted to free up some extra funding.

West Ham have money to spend after the sale of Declan Rice

According to Sunsport journalist Charlie Wyett, sources informed him that Maguire was left ‘angry, shocked and upset’ at losing the armband.

With the sale of their former captain Declan Rice to Arsenal now completed, David Moyes has a substantial transfer fund at his disposal. The London Stadium has previously been touted as a possible destination for Maguire, with the Hammers believed to also be keen on Maguire’s Scottish teammate Scott McTominay.

United of course had entered the bidding war for Rice before the England midfielder chose to stay in London with the Gunners.

Newcastle United’s name also appeared in the frame, along with that of Tottenham, with Chelsea said to have joined the race after hearing Sunday’s news. The Blues are definitely in the market for a new centre-back after Kalidou Koulibaly departed for Saudi Arabia.