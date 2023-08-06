First Blood To Arsenal As The Gunners Beat Man City On Penalties To Win Community Shield

By Chris King • 06 August 2023 • 20:07

Image of Arsenal winning the Community Shield 2023. Credit: Twitter@Arsenal

Arsenal claimed the spoils in this season’s curtain-raiser against their Premier League rivals Manchester City to win the Community Shield 2023.

It was a victory that needed a penalty shootout to decide the winner after a 1-1 draw in open play at a Wembley Stadium that unveiled its new state-of-the-art pitch.

Incredibly, two of City’s biggest players missed penalties, first Kevin De Bruyne crashed his kick against the bar and then Rodri saw his rather feeble spot-kick saved with ease by England keeper Aaron Ramsdale. It was left to Fabio Vieira to convert his penalty to earn the Gunners a 4-1 win on the day.

Although this annual battle for the first piece of silverware of a new season is not held in the highest of esteem, today’s win will serve as a psychological boost to Mikel Arteta and his men as they look to go one better this season in the title race.

Arsenal’s three new signings all started the match

Arteta gave starts to his three big summer signings, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all making their competitive debuts for the Londoners. The German was guilty of wasting two golden opportunities in the first half.

City’s new midfielder, the former Chelsea and Croatia international Mateo Kovacic started the match but there was no place for their other major signing from RB Leipzig, Josko Gvardiol.

The match looked to be heading towards an all too similar conclusion after Cole Palmer’s magnificent strike in the 70th minute. On as a sub, the 21-year-old curled a stunning shot beyond the Arsenal goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

A clash of heads between Kyle Walker and Thomas Partey in the 92nd minute saw play halted for a substantial period. The game resumed with 12 added minutes.

Trossard’s shot was deflected into the City net

It was Leandro Trossard who put his team level, in the 101st minute. His shot was deflected in off Manuel Akanji’s thigh beyond a wrong-footed Stefan Ortega to send the noise levels inside Wembley through the roof.

Kevin De Bruyne almost conjured up another piece of magic in the dying seconds but his inswinging free-kick just evaded the stretching Ruben Dias in front of the Arsenal goal.

Pep Guardiola now has the task of inspiring his players for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Sevilla next Wednesday 9, in the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, Greece.