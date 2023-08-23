English Couple Withdraws Child From Nursery Over Controversial Children’s Book

By John Ensor • 23 August 2023 • 12:40
Children's book: Grandad's Pride.
Credit: HarryWoodgate.com
Is it possible for a children’s book to cross the line?
Will and Maria Taylor from west Hull made the bold decision to remove their daughter from Genesis Pre-School in North Road, following concerns about a children’s book titled ‘Grandad’s Pride,’ written and illustrated by Harry Woodgate, writes Hull Daily Mail.
The Taylors felt that the book contained inappropriate and sexualised images. Although a staff member had initially consulted Maria about the book’s content, it wasn’t until another parent pointed out the images that the couple voiced their concerns. Dissatisfied with the nursery’s initial response, they chose to withdraw their four-year-old daughter.
Will Taylor described two particular images in the book: ‘We identified two images of men who are partially naked in leather bondage gear. One has a leather cod-piece moulded tightly around his crotch along with garters running down his thighs. He also has a studded dog collar around his neck and knee-high boots. Both have various leather straps around their bodies and studs/spikes.’
He expressed his primary concern: ‘The main and most immediate concern is that children have been exposed to at least two age-inappropriate sexual or erotic images of a man in what can only be reasonably described as ‘bondage/fetish/BDSM’ gear.’
The Taylors were taken aback by the nursery’s justification for the pictures. Will shared his surprise, saying that when they approached the nursery about the book, they had hoped for an immediate apology. Instead, the person in charge of safeguarding defended the content.
The staff argued that children wouldn’t perceive the images as erotic. They believed the images merely portrayed ‘dress-up.’ This disagreement led to a significant erosion of trust, prompting the Taylors to remove their daughter from the nursery.
Will stressed that a child’s inability to comprehend doesn’t make it acceptable to expose them to inappropriate imagery. He pointed out that those in charge of child protection seem to be making judgments based on whether a child can identify potential harm. He firmly believes that a child’s perception shouldn’t dictate what’s deemed suitable or safe, irrespective of their comprehension level.
He also acknowledged potential criticism, clarifying his stance: ‘The staff felt I was being bigoted and I was not having that,’ he said. ‘I have volunteered at both Hull and York Pride events. Some people will try and twist this and make me out to be some kind of homophobe. But if we want equality and understanding then we should respect certain boundaries.’
While the Taylors praised other LGBTQ+ books at the nursery for promoting tolerance and respect, they felt ‘Grandad’s Pride’ went too far.
The trustees of the nursery declined to comment publicly. However, they confirmed in a response to the Taylors that the book had been removed. They also stated: ‘As Trustees, we agree that the images in the book Grandpa’s Pride are not age appropriate. This book has been removed from Genesis and a comprehensive audit of all other books has taken place to ensure all books, whilst celebrating culture and diversity, are age appropriate.’
