Mussolini’s Granddaughter Performs U-Turn And Is Now Outspoken LGBTQ+ Defender

By John Ensor • 25 July 2023 • 17:10

Alessandra Mussolini. Credit: Alessandra Mussolini/Instagram.com

The Granddaughter of the infamous Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has performed a U-turn, from homophobic comments to now advocating for LGBTQ+ rights

60-year-old Alessandra Mussolini is no stranger to controversy, but she has surprised many with her recent change of opinion, according to Euronews, Tuesday, July 25.

The image that has stuck with many people comes from a popular Italian talk show called Porta a Porta in 2006. During a debate about Vladimir Luxuria, Italy’s first trans politician, she uttered the phrase that created shockwaves: ‘Better a fascist than a faggot!’

Alessandra Mussolini is one of Italy’s most recognisable politicians, and, as well as being the granddaughter of Benito Mussolini is a former pop starlet, playboy model and film actress (her aunt is veteran actress Sophia Loren).

However, she later left the world of entertainment and decided to turn her attention to politics. Representing Naples she ran for parliament as a member of Italy’s neo-fascist Social Movement (MSI) in 1992.

Ms Mussolini served for 12 years in the lower house of parliament before joining Silvio Berlusconi’s party, eventually becoming a Senator and a Member of the European Parliament, a position that she holds to this day.

But Mussolini has gone from years of defending far-right politics to standing up for the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the past couple of years, the former hardliner has dressed up for Pride, stood up for trans and non-binary individuals, and even called for more gender fluidity. A stance which has seen her at odds with Italy’s hardline nationalist government, which seems determined to make life difficult for LGBTQ+ people in Italy.

It appears her moment of conversion happened in 2020 when Alessandra participated in Italy’s version of Strictly Come Dancing and was prompted by judges to apologise for her ‘better a fascist than a faggot’ comment 14 years earlier.

To reinforce her new mindset, in 2021, Mussolini posed for a Pride-themed photoshoot and also stood up for the Zan bill, designed to protect women, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination.

Her change of heart has been welcomed by the LGBTQ+ community with some even referring to her as a ‘gay icon.’ People have recognised that everybody has the right to change their minds, which can often happen after positive interactions with relatives or friends.

Ms Mussolini’s commented: ‘In life we all change, on the basis of our experiences, of things that happen. Talking to my kids, I understood that for [them], sexual orientation isn’t even a topic: it’s like putting on a dress that you can change, and nobody cares what it’s like.’