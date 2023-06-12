By David Laycock • 12 June 2023 • 11:41
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86
Silvio Berlusconi has died today, June 12, at the age of 86, after a battle with leukaemia. The politician and billionaire businessman was a much-loved yet controversial figure.
Berlusconi was prime minister of Italy on three occasions leading the centre-right Forza party and then its successor The People of Freedom.
He has also made many court appearances with allegations of tax fraud and unlawful sex made against him. Of the latter, he was expunged but on the tax fraud count, he was convicted.
His original four-year sentence however was reduced to a one-year community service sentence at a Catholic care home in Milan. The former political leader had many convictions overturned throughout his career.
Originally from a middle-class background and brought up in Milan, Berlusconi became the owner of AC Milan football club between 1986 and 2017.
Football pundit Fabrizio Romana commented on his passing on Twitter saying:
“Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has passed away aged 86. AC Milan won 29 trophies in 31 years under Berlusconi as president and owner. RIP”.
The tycoon amassed a fortune with his numerous business ventures, with investments including Milano Due, TeleMilano, Fininvest and Mediaset. He was also accused of bribery but was known to suggest people had a political agenda against him in response to these accusations.
This smart, colourful and controversial figure undoubtedly divided opinion and lead Italy through a time when the economy failed almost to Greek levels, but will no doubt be remembered for his unabashed confidence and smooth outward appearance.
