Dublin Sees Thousands Attend Pride 2023

By John Ensor • 24 June 2023 • 17:17

Dublin Pride 2023. credit: Dublin City Council/Twitter.com

Today sees the Dublin Pride Parade, as thousands take to the streets in what is described as both a protest and celebration.

Ireland’s biggest Pride event began at noon today, June 24, with a vast crowd of thousands marching throughout the capital.

The sun shone for the parade as pictures show participants and onlookers amid streets festooned with rainbow flags and banners.

The march began on O’Connell Street, with the theme of this year’s Dublin Pride Parade being ‘Protest. Remember. Celebrate.’

It is estimated that this year’s event will see upwards of 60,000 people in attendance, which puts it as one of the biggest Pride marches in Europe. After the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade it is the second-largest socio-cultural event in Ireland.

The aim of Dublin Pride is to promote the visibility of the LGBT+ community, with support from various groups including sporting and cultural organisations.

One of the first marches took place in 1974 when just 10 brave people turned up. Over the years organisers have seen the movement grow into the colourful spectacle we see today.

Today’s celebration is the culmination of week-long festivities which included markets, performances, art workshops, plays, music and parties.

According to the official Dublin Pride website: ‘We are a not-for-profit community organisation dedicated to raising awareness of the discriminations in society faced by LGBTQ+ people, supporting our community, and championing inclusion and equality for all.’

It goes on to say how this year is special: ‘2023 marks a series of anniversaries of important events in the history of Pride and LGBTQ+ rights in Dublin. It’s the 50th anniversary of the first LGBTQ+ group in Dublin, the Sexual Liberation Movement in Trinity College. The 40th anniversary of the famous march to Fairview Park and the first Dublin Pride Parade and the 30th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.’