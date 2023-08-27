British Tourists Stranded As Storm Causes Cruise Ship To Crash Into Oil Tanker In Mallorca

By Chris King • 27 August 2023 • 17:54

Image of a person being blown by a very strong wind. Credit: photoscgmidt/Shutterstock.com

GALE-force winds of up to 55mph caused a cruise ship to break free from its moorings in the Balearic island of Mallorca this morning, August 27.

As a result, the P&O vessel was sent crashing into a nearby oil tanker in the cruise port of Palma de Mallorca. Thousands of British passengers have consequently been left stranded after the incident involving the massive 140,000-tonne Brittania.

The ship’s captain took to the onboard tannoy system and: ‘ordered everyone to their muster stations’, a passenger told Wales Online, referring to the emergency points at which passengers are instructed to attend in the event of an emergency. ‘This is not a drill’, he stressed.

‘We are aware of an incident involving Britannia on Sunday morning while the ship was alongside in Palma de Majorca. We are working to assess the situation. The captain is keeping all guests updated’, a spokesperson for P&O Cruises told The Sun.

Various videos posted on social media captured the intensity of the sudden storms that hit the Balearics today. One, shared by Dani Torres @jumpcarey, showed an object flying through the air and smashing into what looked like a hotel or apartment block, thought to be in Cala Major near Palma in Mallorca.

Que se nos ha puesto un poco mal el tiempo en Mallorca. #CalaMajor pic.twitter.com/feVWgFajGY — 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗜 𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦 🔴⚪🔴⚪🔴⚪🔴 (@jumpcarey) August 27, 2023

Pas de la línia de turbonada per Marivent-Cala Major fa una estona, se pot apreciar la severitat de la tempesta @AEMET_Baleares @TempsIB3 @Meteodemallorca pic.twitter.com/Pr3u5synsf — Pep Vicens (@PepVicens_Meteo) August 27, 2023

A tweet from the 112 Emergency Services of the Balearics told of the situation in Mallorca: ‘The episode of rain, storm and wind leaves, for now, a total of 86 incidents, the majority due to falling trees (37) and landslides (18)’.

(12:00)>L'episodi de pluges, tempesta i vent deixa, de moment, un total de 86 incidències, la majoria per caiguda d'arbres (37) i despreniments (18). ▶ Mallorca: 84 (Palma, 49 i Calvià 24)

▶️ Eivissa: 2 ⚠️PRECAUCIÓ! — Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@Emergencies_112) August 27, 2023

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency tweeted information informing the public of the amount of rain that had fallen and the strength of winds in various parts of the island.

Primeros datos de la tormenta que afecta a Baleares:

Lluvia torrencial y rachas de viento muy fuertes. pic.twitter.com/F2N17HAgtI — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 27, 2023

The weather experts have already issued weather warnings for the next two days in the Balearics. They wrote: ‘Yellow and orange notices for tomorrow Monday 28 and the day after tomorrow Tuesday 29’.

⚠️Avisos amarillos y naranjas para mañana lunes 28 y pasado mañana martes 29.⚠️https://t.co/3ETh6b1uWx pic.twitter.com/qKT9fi3r75 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 27, 2023

Mallorca Fire Brigade also posted images of some of the incidents they were deployed to deal with today. ‘Today has been a complicated day. Until 14.15 we received 118 notices from 31 different municipalities. The most affected was @_Calvia (36) but we also highlight the fall of part of the bullring facade of @AjFelanitx. Most fallen vegetation and urban elements’.

Avui està essent un dia complicat. Fins a les 14.15 hem rebut 118 avisos de 31 municipis diferents. El més afectat ha estat @_Calvia (36) però també destacam la caiguda de part de la façana de plaça de toros de @AjFelanitx .

La major part caiguda de vegetació i elements urbans. pic.twitter.com/J3V96QbXYr — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) August 27, 2023

Most of the damage appeared to have been caused by falling trees, as was shown by IBANAT in a tweet.