Rain And Storms Forecast For Malaga Province This Weekend As A New DANA Arrives In Spain

By Chris King • 29 August 2023 • 22:18

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

MALAGA should receive some much-needed rain this weekend if the weather predictions from the experts are correct.

With severe drought conditions affecting many parts of Spain, nobody is likely to be offended at the sight of a good downpour, despite it still being summer.

September arrives in a few days and although the forecast is still very uncertain, it looks like the start of the month is going to be a lot cooler and with rain, and even storms.

A DANA is expected to arrive

A DANA – an isolated depression at high levels – is predicted to affect Spain this weekend with the arrival of a pocket of cold air that will move out of northern Europe. This will cause rain to fall throughout the country, including Andalucia, accompanied by storms that can be strong according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

AEMET warned that it is still a bit early to determine where it will rain with greater intensity and in what quantities. This will be known with greater accuracy one or two days before the episode occurs they explained.

The first rain could reach the north of Spain on Friday, but it seems that it won’t reach the province of Malaga until Saturday, or even Sunday.

Until the weekend though, there will still be more sun than clouds and temperatures will hover around 30°C, with minimums of 23°C.

However, with the arrival of the DANA and atmospheric instability, temperatures will drop sharply. In the city of Malaga, the thermometers will remain between 19°C and 23°C on Sunday, while in the interior, Ronda will oscillate between 12°C and 22°C.

According to the AEMET’s current forecast, the first showers could arrive at midday on Saturday, September 2, although the probability of that is around 50 per cent, depending on which part of Malaga people are located. For example, in the city, there is a 65 per cent chance of rain on that day.

It will probably start raining in the province of Malaga during the early hours of Sunday. The meteorology experts forecast that the rain will fall with more intensity in the eastern parts.

If their forecasts are correct, it will rain throughout Sunday, September 3, both in the Axarquia and in the region of Antequera. The wind will blow from the south or southeast, turning to blow from the north in the afternoon.

Specifically, for Sunday in the Axarquia, the chances of rainfall are around 80 per cent, with the possibility even higher in the inland municipalities. In the case of the Antequera region, the probability is around 70-75 per cent. It could continue raining on Monday, although with less intensity.

AEMET forecasts indicate that it will rain from midday on Saturday in virtually all of Andalucia, with the exception of localised points in the west of Huelva province.

The intensity of rainfall may vary depending on the area, but in the northeast of Almeria, in places like Velez-Rubio and Albox, as well as in Huescar in and northern Granada, storms can be expected.

According to forecasts, Sunday, September 3 will dawn with rain in much of the eastern half of Andalucia. This may also be felt in the north of Sevilla and the province of Cadiz.

The rain will possibly spread throughout the region during the central hours of the day. While the rain is expected to fade out by around 6 pm, the clouds will probably persist in the Andalucian sky.