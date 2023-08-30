Ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea Star Set To Retire From Football At 32

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 August 2023 • 13:25

Image of Chelsea sign outside Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Google maps - Nur Nadhihah Mohd Nasser

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea sensation Eden Hazard is reportedly set to retire from club football following his release from Los Blancos.

Hazard already took one step towards full retirement last December when Belgium were dumped out of the Qatar World Cup as he announced that would be the last time he turned out for his national side, and now that appears to have filtered down into his club ambitions.

The former Belgian international was widely regarded as one of the most naturally talented and mesmerising players in football back in 2019 when Real Madrid decided to shell out a hefty transfer fee of around £86 million, but things haven’t gone to plan for either club or player.

Eden Hazard set to retire from football

During his four-year stint out in Madrid, Hazard struggled for form and fitness on a consistent basis which saw him resigned to substitute appearances more often than not and was only afforded 30 La Liga starts over the course of his time out in Spain, which is a crying shame.

The fact that Spanish football fans and Madrid supporters, in particular, were robbed of watching Hazard in full flow like millions did every weekend in the Premier League is criminal, but so many setbacks and media scrutiny appear to have gotten the better of the superstar.

🚨 Eden Hazard does not have the 'energy' or motivation to continue his playing career. ❌ He's had interesting offers from MLS, Saudi Arabia, England, Spain, France and even Scotland but he's refused them all. Inter Miami made him one of the best offers but he rejected that… pic.twitter.com/MN1bkfCBuV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 30, 2023

That’s because according to multiple reports in the media, Hazard is set to announce his retirement from football altogether in the near future, despite having received offers from clubs in both Europe and Saudi Arabia, including an emotional return to Lille where he burst onto the scene.

A sad end for a talented player

It’s a much better way to go out by calling it a day at the right time for Hazard instead of taking one last pay packet – that he likely doesn’t need – and then going out with a whimper and many people just remembering him for the poor latter years of his career, instead of his dazzling displays in England.

This looks to be the right time for Hazard to hang up his boots if he can’t get to the bottom of his fitness and injury woes that have rocked him these last few years, especially when last term he was only afforded six league appearances across all competitions last season under Carlo Ancelotti.