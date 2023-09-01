Gibraltar Recognises World Alzheimer’s Day

By John Smith • 01 September 2023 • 15:47

Volunteers by one of the post boxes Credit: Gibraltar Government

Once again World Alzheimer’s Day will take place on September 21 this year and the scourge of both Alzheimer’s and Dementia continues to hit people almost randomly everywhere.

In Gibraltar various groups work together in order to raise awareness and the theme for this year is Never too early, never too late which highlights the need to identify risk factors and thereby try to delay or even prevent the onset of Dementia.

Risk Factors

According to the Gibraltar Government, all the following need attention to manage the risk factors associated with Dementia and help slow progression and manage the condition.

Staying physically active

Eating Healthily

Basic Health checks and management of underlying conditions e.g. hearing, blood pressure and blood sugar

Staying socially engaged, don’t become socially isolated

Managing depression

Avoiding head injuries including protecting your head when involved in high risk sports

Reducing Air Pollution

Not starting smoking or quitting if you smoke

Not drinking excessively

Keeping a healthy weight

Educating the community especially young people about these risk factors and raising awareness

Purple Post Box Topper Campaign

Gibraltar’s Elderly Residential Services (ERS) have kick started this year’s Dementia Awareness Month with a knitted Purple Post Box Topper Campaign.

The project came about following a light-hearted comment during an informal chat leading to a collaboration between ERS, Royal Gibraltar Post Office, Knit Gibraltar, and members of the local community

The toppers were placed at 28 different locations late on the evening of August 31 in order to maximise the impact when Gibraltar woke up the following morning.

Social Media

Members of the public, including of course visitors to the Rock, are encouraged to take photographs with the toppers and if they wish share them on social media using the hash tag #NeverTooEarly #NeverTooLate #ReduceRiskNow so that all can play their part in raising awareness of Dementia this month.

The Gibraltar Health Authority expressed its thanks to Minister Daryanani and the Gibraltar Post Office Staff for their support in enabling them to use the post boxes to raise awareness during the month.