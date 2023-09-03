Manchester United Is NOT FOR SALE And Will Be Taken OFF The Market By The Glazers Close
By Jo Pugh • 03 September 2023 • 10:20

A pensioner checking finances

The DWP stated that certain pensioners could be eligible for Pension Credit. Credit: karlyukav/Freepik

The UK’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is actively encouraging British citizens to explore their eligibility for Pension Credit, a benefit that is significantly underclaimed but can provide crucial financial support to the most vulnerable members of the population.

Pension Credit is a tax-free benefit worth up to £3,500 per year, specifically designed for state pensioners with low incomes.

However, unlike the state pension, Pension Credit isn’t automatically awarded, making it essential for individuals to apply to receive it.

Claiming Pension Credit can unlock additional financial assistance, including eligibility for a free TV licence and discounted Council Tax.

The DWP recognises the importance of raising awareness about this benefit to ensure that eligible individuals don’t miss out.

They recently took to social media, tweeting, “Could someone you know be eligible for #PensionCredit? They could be missing out on an average of £3,500 per year. Talk to them about checking their eligibility online today or call 0800 99 1234”. From abroad, the number is +44 191 218 7777.

To qualify for Pension Credit, an individual must reside in England, Scotland, or Wales and have reached the state pension age, which currently stands at 66 and above.

Furthermore, the claimant or their partner should be in receipt of housing benefits.

Once these criteria are met, the next step is to calculate the total weekly income.

This calculation includes various factors such as the state pension, other pension schemes, income from employment, self-employment earnings, and most social security benefits like Carer’s Allowance.

However, it’s crucial to note that not all benefits are considered as part of this income assessment.

For instance, the following benefits should be excluded from the calculation:

Adult Disability Payment
Attendance Allowance
Christmas Bonus
Child Benefit
Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
Social fund payments, such as the Winter Fuel Allowance
Housing Benefit
Council Tax Reduction.

Considering claiming Pension Credit seems to be a very complicated affair, the easiest way to check eligibility is to book an appointment with the Citizens Advice Bureau, who can help and advise.

Written by

Jo Pugh

Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.

