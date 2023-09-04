By Guest Writer • 04 September 2023 • 11:51

HairBack Clinic Turkey

Do you want to do a hair transplant in Turkey?

HairBack Clinic is here for you

Today, hair loss is a common problem for many people, both men and women. As a result, hair transplantation has become one of the most sought-after solutions to solve the problems of alopecia and loss of hair density.

If you are considering having a hair transplant in Turkey, know that you are not alone. Turkey and in particular Istanbul, have become the leading destination for performing a hair transplant. Thanks to its worldwide popularity, Turkey welcomes thousands of patients for hair transplant procedures every year.

Why is Turkey so popular for hair transplant?

Over time, Turkey has become a popular destination for hair transplantation for several reasons, such as:

The experience of surgeons

Affordable hair transplant prices

All-inclusive packages offered

High Quality Hair Transplant Results

Why choose HairBack Clinic for your hair transplant?

HairBack Clinic is a recognized hair center in Istanbul.

Here are some reasons why you might consider choosing HairBack Clinic for your hair restoration:

Qualified and experienced teams

Thanks to the experience and know-how of Doctor Baykal Oymak, specialized in dermatology and hair restoration, each member of his team has been carefully chosen and trained in the best hair transplant techniques. HairBack Clinic works with fixed teams, in order to ensure the experience for its patients.

Modern hair transplant techniques

Hair transplant techniques have evolved a lot in recent years. This is why HairBack Clinic makes it a point of honor to offer its patients the best implantation techniques that exist. These range from the Sapphire FUE implantation technique, to the DHI technique, also including the “without shaving” DHI technique and Afro hair transplant. During the diagnosis, the doctor and his team determine which of these hair transplant methods will suit you best.

Diagnosis and personalized follow-up for each patient

Because each case of alopecia is different, HairBack Clinic offers a free and personalized diagnosis to each of its patients. Thus, you receive the most suitable treatment for your case, in order to ensure the best result. And that’s not all, a personalized remote follow-up is then carried out for 1 year following the hair transplant operation. Each HairBack Clinic patient thus receives personalized hair care advice, in order to ensure the proper evolution of the hair transplant.

An all-inclusive package and quality services

By providing its patients with an all-inclusive package, you can travel to Turkey for your hair transplant with peace of mind. HairBack Clinic takes care of reserving a 5-star hotel for you and providing you with a private driver for all the transfers between the airport, the hotel and the clinic. Each patient is thus taken care of from the beginning to the end of the stay.

Guaranteed customer satisfaction

All the hair transplant specialists at HairBack Clinic are qualified and experienced. They know perfectly well how to deal with different types of hair loss problems. In addition, the specialists here always perform in-depth analyzes in order to choose the most suitable hair transplant technique for their patients. This is how HairBack Clinic achieves excellent results with assured customer satisfaction.

You can check the pictures of before and after hair transplant results as well as reviews from their patients.

What is the cost of a hair transplant in Turkey?

Hair transplant procedures in Turkey are more affordable than anywhere else in Europe. The average price for a hair transplant in Turkey varies between €2,000 and €2,500. Of course, the price variation depends on several factors, including:

The hair transplant clinic you have chosen.

The services and options provided in the package.

The hair transplant technique recommended for you.

The total number of grafts needed for your treatment.

Hair transplant clinics in Turkey also offer all-inclusive packages for their patients. The number of services included in the all-inclusive price will depend on what the clinic offers and the type of package you opt for.

Is it safe to go to Turkey for hair transplant?

Due to the very affordable prices compared to the UK or in USA, people often wonder if it is safe to perform your hair transplant in Turkey. The answer to this question is: YES!

Reputable clinics in Turkey, such as HairBack Clinic, provide high-quality hair transplant operations based on the experience of surgeons and hair specialists, as well as innovation and the latest technologies. Additionally, the lower cost of hair transplants is due to lower daily living costs. So, you can rest assured that hair transplant in Turkey is totally safe.

Is Turkey a good choice for a hair transplant?

Turkey is an excellent destination to go to for hair transplantation. Indeed, over there, you can avail high quality hair transplant services at a very affordable rate. With the availability of several hair transplant clinics, you can easily make more affordable choices when it comes to treating your alopecia problem.

Also, the average waiting time to get your hair transplant operation is also shorter than in other destinations. So, all in all, Turkey is a very good choice for you to perform your hair transplant.

To conclude,

Turkey is an option increasingly chosen by people who want to solve their problems with alopecia, and those thanks to technological advances, affordable and quality services, as well as the optimal results you can expect to obtain thanks to the HairBack Clinic in Turkey.